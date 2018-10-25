Mercaptor Announces Publication of Patent Application Covering Foundational Technology

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercaptor Discoveries, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing unprecedented technology addressing significant unmet medical needs, today announced the publication of its patent application WO 2018/200527 A1, "Use of thiol compounds to treat neurological disease." The application's priority date is April 24, 2017. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published the patent application internationally, cementing Mercaptor's rights around its newly discovered molecules called Captons®.

The application includes the claims relating to:

Treating an excitotoxicity disorder using a small molecular thiol that can be oxidized by reactive-oxygen species after crossing the blood-brain barrier.

using a small molecular thiol that can be oxidized by reactive-oxygen species after crossing the blood-brain barrier. Treating neurological disease or disorder using a small molecular thiol.

using a small molecular thiol. Treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Alzheimer's disease, ischemia or epilepsy using a small molecular thiol.

using a small molecular thiol. Preventing or ameliorating brain injury caused by trauma using a small molecular thiol.

trauma using a small molecular thiol. A method for treating or ameliorating glutamate toxicity comprising administering a small molecular thiol compound.

comprising administering a small molecular thiol compound. Slowing the degeneration of neurons in a subject using a small molecular thiol compound.

The publication of the application follows the company's reproducible proof of concept studies demonstrating localized conversion in the brain of a Capton in the presence of tissue damage and protection provided by the converted Capton in a preclinical epilepsy model.

"Captons address fundamental deficiencies in CNS drugs. These weaknesses in design favor distribution to tissues least in need of treatment, resulting in debilitating side-effects that, in turn, necessitate minimal potencies," said Dr. Todd Zankel, CSO of Mercaptor Discoveries, an inventor of Mercaptor's technology. "Capton chemosensitivity supports a uniquely-capable platform, well-suited to the treatment of neurodegenerative conditions and brain injury."

The publication furthers Mercaptor's strategy of using the platform to rework therapeutics that have failed in the clinic. Mercaptor also aims to advance these agents through clinic to the market while supplying clinic-ready investigational therapeutics to established pharmaceutical companies with deep clinical, regulatory and commercial capabilities.

Sara Isbell, President & CEO of Mercaptor Discoveries and co-inventor stated, "This is a huge step in securing Mercaptor's novel discovery and gives us the freedom to develop this profoundly meaningful treatment for neurodegenerative diseases."

About Mercaptor Discoveries

Mercaptor Discoveries was founded by a scientific team that has experience developing successful biotech companies, including Raptor Pharmaceuticals. Raptor was purchased by Horizon Pharma in 2016 for $860M USD. Mercaptor's founding scientists discovered injury-activated molecules, called Captons®. Captons have reproducible preclinical POC as neuroprotectants and have potential to prevent the progression of CNS disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ALS, CTE, Parkinson's disease, MS and stroke. Each member of Mercaptor's team prioritizes productivity and transparency, and values the purity of research. To learn more, visit www.mercaptor.com.

