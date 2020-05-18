Mercari American Snapshot Report Highlights Changes to American Life

Record numbers of Americans have come to Mercari to buy practically everything they need from home. And record numbers of Americans have sought to relieve strained budgets by selling valuable items which are no longer used.

Mercari's specific business model makes the data in this report unique in important ways:

We are a nationwide marketplace; before the pandemic approximately 3.4 million Americans representing all states were monthly active Mercari users (that number has increased).

On Mercari everything ships; we believe our "no meetups" model is a primary driver of our increased activity in recent weeks as Americans practice social distancing.

Our sellers are individual Americans, not businesses, selling a very broad selection of used and new items including home goods, sports equipment, apparel, collectibles, designer goods and more.

Finding and Buying Needed Items

Since late March, Mercari's daily traffic has increased dramatically. With non-essential retail stores disrupted, people went online to find items they need to pass the time and stay fit, which in turn disrupted supply and delivery times for Amazon and other large e-tailers. At the same time, social distancing made people avoid in-person channels like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Mercari's "no meetups" platform was ideal for existing and new users, who came to Mercari seeking hard-to-find items with faster shipping windows. Top sellers have been:

Exercise Equipment

+607% vs. Apr. '19* Leading brands:



Gold's Gym +20,188%

Bowflex +6,242%







Toys and Collectibles

+574% Leading brands:



Hasbro +598%

Star Wars +403%







Video Games and Consoles

+437% Leading brands:



Nintendo +609%

Xbox +288%

Sony +241%





* Gross Merchandise Volume (sales) vs. April 2019

Families with children are a significant demographic within the Mercari community of sellers & buyers. From user interactions and marketplace data, we are seeing buying spikes in categories consistent with the needs of families during social distancing.

A Wave in Selling from Home

There's been a correspondingly sharp increase in listing activity on Mercari as Americans moved quickly to soften the pandemic's economic impact at home. Sellers have responded to record levels of demand from Mercari shoppers by listing name-brand items in popular categories.

In April 2020, the average Mercari US seller made $183 -- a 50% increase vs. April 2019. March 2020 also saw a notable increase in sales per seller over the prior month.

Around the same time, Mercari surpassed $1 billion paid to sellers since our US launch in 2014. "That's a billion dollars changing hands between individual Americans, since we are a domestic marketplace that prohibits corporate sellers," said John Lagerling, Mercari US CEO.

Leading listing categories mirror buying categories somewhat:

Games and Puzzles

+544% vs. Apr. '19* Leading brands:



Pokemon +526%

Wizards of the Coast +448%







Trading Cards

+354% Leading brands:



Panini +3,021%

Upper Deck +718%

Topps +474%







Building Toys

+297% Leading brands:



Lego +321%

K'NEX +319%

Mega Construx +264%







Video Games and Consoles

+217% Leading brands:



Oculus +2,201%

Microsoft +594%

Nintendo +415%

Pokemon +385%





*Listing volume (items posted for sale) vs. April 2019

Geographic Concentrations

While buying and selling activity on Mercari has sharply increased nationwide during social distancing, certain metro areas stand out:

Buying





Tampa-St. Petersburg +179% vs. Apr. '19* Boston +177% Orlando +177% Philadelphia +166%



Selling





Miami-Ft. Lauderdale +196% Washington DC +176% Chicago +163% Dallas-Ft. Worth +156%



*Gross Merchandise Volume per user vs. April 2019

In It Together

While recent events signal permanent changes in many aspects of American life, this data suggests the Mercari community is adapting quickly to new realities together. We're helping each other by selling valuable things we no longer use, and by buying from one another. We're helping each other keep our kids occupied while sheltering in place. We're supplementing each other's family budgets.

At the same time, more and more Mercari buyers and sellers tell us they want to support re-use as a principle.

"This is an unprecedented time of uncertainty for everyone, and people are struggling," said Lagerling. "But we're proud to be useful during this time: Mercari is helping people find the items they need, and to supplement their incomes by selling items they no longer use -- all from the safety and comfort of their homes."

