Mercato Partners Joins Series B Funding of Kalderos

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners today announced participation in the $28 million series B financing of Kalderos, led by Bain Capital Ventures. Mercato Partners led the initial $7 million series A funding of Kalderos in 2019.

With the goal of eliminating noncompliance from drug discount coordination, Kalderos has built the only real-time, compliant, point-of-sale chargeback solution for the prescription drug market. Combining industry expertise, data science, and comprehensive, deep-data libraries, Kalderos identifies previously undetected errors, ensuring the right discounts are applied to the right transaction.

"Industry figures highlight the level of waste in the drug discount marketplace, with $8.5B in non-compliant drug discount claims in 2018 alone," said Micah Litow, President and COO of Kalderos. "In an era of ever-rising healthcare expenses, these noncompliant drug discounts do not benefit the patients they are intended to help and are inconsistent with our need for a sustainable healthcare system. We help providers, payers and drug manufacturers spend more time improving patients' lives and less time addressing drug discount compliance. We are grateful our original investor, Mercato Partners, returned to support this series B round led by Bain Capital Ventures."

Founded in 2016, Kalderos released its first SaaS platform that detects problems in the complex financial interplay between pharmacies, insurers, manufacturers and payers. Current customers include nearly half of the 15 largest drug manufacturers.

"Since our initial series A investment, we have been very pleased with the progress Kalderos has made executing its timely and compelling vision to eliminate noncompliance and inefficiency in the U.S. healthcare system," said Joe Kaiser, Director at Mercato Partners. "With this new round of funding, the excellent team at Kalderos will be able to grow their footprint to ensure drug discount programs finally work as intended on behalf of patients. The company's data-driven, objective approach to drug discount management has real momentum and is redefining how the business of healthcare performs."

About Mercato Partners

Mercato Partners is a multi-practice growth firm providing both capital and guidance to founders and companies in a range of stages and a variety of industries ranging from technology firms to food and beverage operations to branded consumer companies. The experienced Mercato team of investors, analysts, and in-house performance operators combine forces with an extended network of advisors and service providers to accelerate growth and create lasting enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.mercatopartners.com .

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

SOURCE Mercato Partners