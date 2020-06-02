Mercato Partners Traverse Fund Portfolio Company, Central Logic, Announces Majority Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners Traverse Fund ("Traverse") today announced that Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon") will make a strategic majority investment in one of its Growth Fund II portfolio companies, Central Logic, the healthcare industry's innovator in patient orchestration and tools to accelerate access to care. The investment will be used to accelerate Central Logic's growth through product innovation, sales expansion, delivery and customer support, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities. Rubicon is a leading private equity firm based in Boulder, Colo., that is focused exclusively on enterprise software companies.

"We are delighted to see Central Logic's vision and hard work culminate in this event," said Joe Kaiser, director at Mercato Partners. "It would not have been possible without the steady and gifted leadership of Angie Franks. The trust and collaboration with Angie and the team highlighted the tangible and innovative way Central Logic helps hospital systems provide superior patient care while improving efficiency and reducing costs."

Mercato was Central Logic's largest investor, having providing $14M, including leading the Series B financing in 2012. Central Logic used the proceeds to invest in its flexible, SaaS-based solution, which helps healthcare providers improve patient outcomes and make their organizations more effective by providing superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers.

"I am enormously proud of the team and what we have accomplished at Central Logic," said Angie Franks, CEO. "Two years ago, when I transitioned from board member to CEO, one of the key factors influencing my decision was the opportunity to continue to work with Mercato Partners and in particular, Joe Kaiser, the board representative. His partnership and support were indispensable in getting us to this milestone."

From its roots in developing the first purpose-built software to manage the most complex patient transfers, Central Logic partners with healthcare providers to offer deep strategic insights, expertise and technology that empowers health systems to operate as one system of care. The company's solutions are critical to health systems as they seek to drive greater cohesion, patient engagement, and resource optimization, particularly in light of COVID-19.

Mercato seeks out underserved companies in overlooked markets to support entrepreneurship in ways that are unique and meaningful. The CEOs and leadership teams that Mercato supports across Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Southern California, Illinois and Missouri deserve the same access to capital and the very best guidance available for navigating the growth stage. Mercato is dedicated to help companies, communities and entrepreneurial ecosystems benefit from participating in markets domestically and internationally.

In addition to growth-stage capital, Mercato leveraged its five known growth disciplines to support Central Logic. In collaboration with Central Logic, Mercato's investment and performance teams provided both strategic support and tactical practices in the areas most critical to maximizing growth: sales, marketing, human capital, customer success and leadership.

About Mercato Partners

Mercato Partners is a multi-practice growth firm providing both capital and guidance to founders and companies in a range of stages and a variety of industries ranging from technology firms to food and beverage operations to branded consumer companies. The experienced Mercato team of investors, analysts, and in-house performance operators combine forces with an extended network of advisors and service providers to accelerate growth and create lasting enterprise value. For more information, please visit www.mercatopartners.com.

About Central Logic

For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solution provides superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Minnesota and Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 93% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help develop market leadership positions. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $2 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, CO. with additional offices in Palo Alto, CA and Stamford, CT. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

