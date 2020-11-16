Mercedes-Benz E-Class Named MotorTrend 2021 Car Of The Year

"The E-Class carries the stout imprimatur of old-school luxury, from the graining of the wood to the suppleness of the leather seats, to the consistency of design all around the exterior and interior. Yet it also carries the latest in automotive technology, be it in the realm of safety, assisted driving, or infotainment," said Mark Rechtin, MotorTrend editor-in-chief. "There is something simply reassuring about sitting inside a whisper-quiet-yet-thunderous Mercedes-Benz."

When evaluating this year's group of 18 new or redesigned vehicles, with 30 variants, for Car of the Year against the six key criteria, the E-Class was the clear winner for MotorTrend judges. The E-Class delivers on every front you can think of: safety, efficiency, and value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of the intended function.

What is perhaps most impressive is that the E-Class extends its brilliance across all body types and performance measures. Whatever the shape or task, the E-Class excels. The sedan is firmly in the "family transport" milieu without sacrificing performance when asked. The coupe is rigid and gutsy, while the convertible a luxe conveyance with a top-down "Air Cap" and "Air Scarf" that will keep your torso warm and your hair perfectly coiffed. And the AMG E 63 S Wagon is a thunderbolt that will transform anyone's preconceived notion of a Montessori-mobile.

"It is a true honor for the MotorTrend team to recognize the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class family with this prestigious and highly coveted award," said Adam Chamberlain, Vice President of Sales, Mercedes-Benz USA. "As the heart of our brand, the E-Class offers a highly compelling combination of distinctive design, luxurious interior appointments, advanced technology and sophisticated safety systems. This seamless interplay of emotion and intelligence appeals to both the hearts and minds of our customers."

In winning this coveted award, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class outperformed five other finalists: the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe, Hyundai Sonata, Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, Nissan Sentra, and Porsche Taycan.

In awarding the Mercedes-Benz E-Class its Car of the Year status, MotorTrend's senior features editor Jonny Lieberman summarizes, "Mercedes could have slapped some new body panels on, updated the engines, and called it a day. But the engineers went the extra mile. They pulled the all-nighter. The Mercedes is a superior vehicle in terms of ride quality, dynamics, kinematics, or any other measurements you can think of. The result? Car of the Year."

