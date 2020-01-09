Mercer Advisors Acquires CCP, Inc.

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of CCP, Inc. ("CCP"), a wealth management firm located in Chicago, Illinois. CCP serves approximately 100 households with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $140MM. CCP is owned by Steve Roberts, CFP®, MBA who will be joining the Mercer Advisors' team along with Carin Pankros Roman, CFP® and the entire CCP staff. CCP will be consolidating with Mercer Advisors' existing office in Chicago.

Like Mercer Advisors, CCP was founded in 1985. In 2009, Steve Roberts became owner, President, and Chief Compliance Officer of CCP. Since that time, Steve and Carin have been providing financial planning and portfolio management services to help their high net worth clientele achieve their financial goals. Commenting on the transaction, Steve stated: "We are excited to team up with a firm whose philosophy is in lock step with ours. We were looking for a partner that could help us to better serve our clients and provide additional resources. After meeting with Dave Barton, Mercer Advisors' Vice Chairman in charge of Mergers and Acquisitions, I was convinced Mercer Advisors was the right choice for me and for my clients. We couldn't be happier." Dave Barton added: "Steve is an entrepreneur with strong business and leadership skills. For us, this transaction was also about bringing on exceptional talent like Steve and Carin."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors said, "We are delighted to join forces with the CCP team and look forward to serving their clients with expanded wealth management services for years to come."

