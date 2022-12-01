Mercer Advisors Acquires Regis Management Company, LLC

Shared Mission Will Expand Mercer Advisors' Ultra-High Net Worth Offerings and Silicon Valley, San Francisco Presence

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Advisors, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Regis Management Company, LLC (hereinafter "Regis"). Regis is an industry-leading wealth management firm focused on serving the complex needs of ultra-high net worth ("UHNW") clients, multigenerational families, and foundations and endowments. The firm serves clients nationwide and has offices in San Francisco and Menlo Park. Regis was co-founded by Managing Partner Robert Burlinson in 2000 as a firm focused on serving the complex needs of UHNW families through defining and executing plans for multi-generational wealth through offering customized services in investment management, tax efficiency, and philanthropy.

Peter Gifford (Partner and President), Stephen Donahue (Partner), Matthew Krensky (Partner), and Steven Go (Partner and COO) round out Regis' leadership team. Regis manages approximately $5 billion in assets under management/advisement ("AUM"). Regis is a premier provider of alternative investment management and multigenerational wealth planning and will be able to leverage Mercer Advisors' expansive array of in-house family office services, such as estate planning, tax consulting and return preparation, and trustee services. The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Regis presents a comprehensive wealth manager and multi-family office to those families, foundations, and endowments in need of complex and on-demand financial care at the highest level.

Regis defines and executes wealth and investment management strategies that carefully align with the complex multigenerational goals and needs of each client. They take a consultative approach and strive to deliver world-class client service, while serving as a trusted advisor across intermediaries and other client service providers. Regis also works with private and family foundations in developing and managing their asset management strategies. Regis is an independent investment adviser that builds customized portfolios designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation through market cycles. The Regis investment offering spans marketable securities, concentrated equity positions, alternative investments, and private investments. Regis believes day-to-day portfolio oversight is essential to help ensure that portfolio goals are being met.

Bob Burlinson, Regis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, earned his AB from Stanford and later his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Commenting on the transaction, Bob stated: "Regis manages the multigenerational wealth of our clients. By definition, their wealth will exceed many lifetimes, including my own and those of my partners. We have built a business designed to service our clients' needs through multiple generations. Partnering with Mercer Advisors will allow us to attract, train, and retain world class talent to ensure best in class service beyond our lifetimes. We have a fiduciary duty to ensure the continued and uninterrupted care of our clients, and in fulfilling that duty of care, we searched for the best partner for us and our clients that would ensure our boutique, white glove approach to client care is continued for generations to come. We wanted to partner with a national firm that shares our mission, vision and values. That serious search, and comprehensive due diligence, led us to Mercer Advisors." Peter Gifford, Partner and President (Stanford University AB and MBA) added: "We spent a lot of time meeting with and vetting potential partners. When we met David Barton, Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman and M&A Leader, we knew we had found the right partner for us and our clients. David was the founder of Mercer Advisors' family office business model, and his vision of serving all the financial needs of clients and doing so at the highest level with subject matter experts, mirrored our vision of high-quality client care. In David's words, 'the unified and integrated approach to wealth management, with everyone working together to help produce outsized financial results for clients,' really resonated. The Regis team is also thrilled about the operational support, infrastructure, and resources that a scaled, national firm like Mercer Advisors can provide as we grow. As we met with the rest of the Mercer Advisors leadership team our due diligence was confirmed. We had found our new partner and could not be more excited about our union and future together."

David Barton who led the acquisition of Regis on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Regis has built an industry leading, UHNW service offering that we believed not only complemented our service model, but indeed could operate as a top-tier solution set for clients with multigenerational wealth and the complex issues and needs this unique group experiences, and the expertise they demand. We felt this business combination was a 1 plus 1 equaled 4 or 5, a fully synergized result from top to bottom with best of breed service solutions for every client segment. A true win-win for both parties and, best of all, a big win for our clients."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "The business combination between Mercer Advisors and Regis is industry transforming as we integrate the power of the Mercer Advisors platform which includes our best people, process, and technology with the Regis team's best ideas, people, and UHNW solutions. This extends our vision of building out a transformative RIA platform that represents excellence at every level and maintains our steadfast dedication to acting in our clients' best interests. We are thrilled Regis is joining the Mercer Advisors team and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

Berkshire Global Advisors LP, a leading investment bank focused on advising Registered Investment Advisers, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Regis. Berkshire Partner Bomy Hagopian led the representation of Regis regarding this transaction. Regis received legal representation from Alston & Bird LLP.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $37 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 800 employees, and operates nationally through 90+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of September 30, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

"Mercer Advisors" is a brand name comprising Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Corporate Trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company.

