Merchant Chargebacks & Friendly Fraud Report, 2019 - How Merchants are Combatting Chargebacks

Merchants find themselves wrestling with the chargeback process, which is triggered when consumers dispute a purchase transaction, mostly on e-commerce sales. Increasingly, friendly fraud has also become a direct cause of merchant chargebacks.

This report delves into chargeback reasons and implications as well as vendors of chargeback services that have emerged to provide solutions for merchants. The report assesses the challenges and preventive solutions for this increasing problem that affects merchants of all sizes across vertical markets.



Merchants are incurring a major pain point dealing with consumer-disputed sales transactions that can lead to chargebacks. This can mean merchants lose not only the sales revenue but also the merchandise and related overhead costs as well.



Highlights of this research report include:

Ease of the customer dispute process

Why friendly fraud has been linked to chargebacks

How crafty consumers game the dispute system

Market data estimates of chargebacks and friendly fraud

How merchants are combatting chargebacks

Brief profiles of chargeback service companies

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Chargebacks as a Pain Point for Merchant

Chargebacks Have Become an Increasing Problem for Merchants

Ease of Customer Dispute

Chargeback Process Involves Multiple Players Across the Payments Value Chain

Card Networks Update the Chargeback Process

4. Many Chargebacks are Attributable to Friendly Fraud

Crafty Consumers Game the System

Friendly Fraudsters Elude Machine Learning Algorithms

Why Friendly Fraud Has Become Synonymous with Chargebacks

Market Estimates of Chargebacks and Friendly Fraud

How Merchants are Combatting Chargebacks and Friendly Fraud

5. Chargeback Solutions Vendors Fill a Major Merchant Need

Profiles of Chargeback Service Companies

6. Conclusions and Implications



Companies Mentioned



ACI Worldwide

American Express

Authorize.net

BlueSnap

Braintree

CardinalCommerce

Chargeback

Chargebacks911

Chargeback Gurus

Chargehound

CyberSource

Discover

Ethoca

Federal Reserve Board

Lexis-Nexis

Mastercard

Midigator

PayPal

Stripe

Verifi

Visa

