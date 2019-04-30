Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

- Gross loans receivable of $2.2 billion increased 6%, compared with December 31, 2018

- Total assets of $4.0 billion increased $92.6 million, or 2%, compared with December 31, 2018

- Return on average assets was 1.14% for three months ended March 31, 2019

- Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 20%, to $24.1 million, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018.

- Net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 2.77%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018.

- Successfully raised $50 million in capital from preferred stock offering

CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2019 net income of $10.6 million, or $0.34 per common share, compared with $15.1 million, or $0.50 per common share in the first quarter of 2018.

"During the first quarter of 2019, our loan growth and net interest income growth remained strong, with a 1.14% return on average assets, despite the lower gain on sale of loans that resulted in lower net income," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  "We have also continued to make significant investments across all our businesses to ensure we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities. While part of our business continues to be subject to some volatility on a quarterly basis, we continue to view our annual outlook positively and expect to effectively utilize the additional $50 million of capital raised from our preferred offering in a way that will add value to our investors, customers, and employees," added Petrie.

Total Assets

Total assets increased $92.6 million, or 2%, to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to loan growth, partially offset by sales of available for sale securities and a decrease in trading securities.  Return on average assets was 1.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 1.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Total loans receivable before allowance for loan losses increased $123.5 million, or 6%, to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $2.1 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of growth in mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as multi-family and healthcare financing.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses increased $652,000, to $13.4 million, at March 31, 2019, compared with $12.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting growth in loans held for investment.  Non-performing loans were $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2019, compared with $2.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2018. 

Total Deposits

Total deposits decreased $110.1 million, or 3%, to $3.1 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $3.2 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease was due primarily to fewer brokered demand deposits, partially offset by growth in savings accounts during the quarter.  The reduction in demand accounts reflected a strategy to reduce reliance on brokered deposits, in favor of additional borrowing for more effective liquidity management.  Total brokered deposits decreased by 23%, to $757.1 million, or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, compared with 31% at December 31, 2018.

Interest Income

Interest income increased $10.6 million, or 37%, to $39.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $29.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This increase was due to both higher loan yields and loan growth.  The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2019, increased by $498.7 million, or 22%, to $2.7 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018.  The average yield on loans increased 65 basis points, to 5.09%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 4.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $6.6 million, or 74%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $7.2 million, or 103%, to $14.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in the cost of deposits was due primarily to the overall increase in interest rates since last year, but also the higher volume of interest-bearing checking deposits. There was a 67 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, to 1.94%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 1.27% for the same period in 2018, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $730.9 million, or 33%, to $3.0 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 20%, to $24.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018.  The increase was primarily due to the growth in loans and loans held for sale and a 44 basis point increase in our interest rate spread, to 2.50%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 2.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.   The net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 2.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $7.6 million, or 68%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was due to a $8.2 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.  The lower gain on sale of loans reflects the volatility reported from quarter to quarter based on loan closing volumes, which were also negatively impacted by loan processing delays caused by the federal government shutdown during January 2019.  Loan servicing fees were also reduced by a $1.5 million fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $2.8 million, or 27%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.  The increase was due primarily to a $2.1 million, or 32%, increase in salaries and employee benefits.  The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth and acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2018.  The efficiency ratio was 46.9% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 32.7% for the first quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense decreased $1.1 million, or 24%, to $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018.  The decrease was due primarily to a 29% decrease in pre-tax income over the same period.  The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Segments

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net income increased 47% for Banking, decreased 113% for Multi-family Mortgage Banking, and decreased 17% for Mortgage Warehousing, compared with the first quarter of 2018.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $4.0 billion in assets and $3.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2019, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)







March 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

Assets



Cash and due from banks

$           19,554

$          25,855

Interest-earning demand accounts

293,897

310,669

Cash and cash equivalents

313,451

336,524

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,838

6,875

Trading securities

129,914

163,419

Available for sale securities

296,669

331,071

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

18,880

7,974

Loans held for sale (includes $6,307 and $11,886, respectively at fair value)

882,071

832,455

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,356 and $12,704, respectively

2,168,256

2,045,423

Premises and equipment, net

21,078

15,136

Mortgage servicing rights

76,249

77,844

Interest receivable

14,365

13,827

Goodwill 

17,144

17,477

Intangible assets, net

3,381

3,542

Other assets and receivables

28,429

32,596

Total assets

$      3,976,725

$     3,884,163

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



  Liabilities



  Deposits



  Noninterest-bearing

$         128,029

$        182,879

  Interest-bearing

2,992,998

3,048,207

  Total deposits

3,121,027

3,231,086

  Borrowings 

338,031

195,453





  Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

18,274

15,444

  Other liabilities

21,562

20,943

  Total liabilities

3,498,894

3,462,926

Commitments and  Contingencies



Shareholders' Equity



Common stock, without par value



Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



Issued and outstanding - 28,704,163 shares at March 31, 2018 and 28,694,036 shares at December 31, 2018

135,190

135,057

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



Authorized - 50,000 shares



Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



Issued and outstanding - 2,000,000 shares

48,269

Retained earnings

252,637

244,909

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

154

(310)

Total shareholders' equity

477,831

421,237

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      3,976,725

$     3,884,163

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)









Three Months Ended


March 31,


2019

2018

Interest Income





Loans

$

34,455

$

24,612

Investment securities:





Trading

1,045

989

Available for sale - taxable

1,551

1,542

Available for sale - tax exempt

96

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

223

129

Other

2,304

1,766

Total interest income

39,674

29,038

Interest Expense





Deposits

14,227

7,016

Borrowed funds

1,316

1,914

Total interest expense

15,543

8,930

Net Interest Income

24,131

20,108

Provision for loan losses

649

1,406

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

23,482

18,702

Noninterest Income





Gain on sale of loans

2,643

10,892

Loan servicing fees, net

(347)

(322)

Mortgage warehouse fees

753

486

Gains on sale of investments available for sale

127

Other income

488

257

Total noninterest income

3,664

11,313

Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits

8,567

6,487

Loan expenses

934

956

Occupancy and equipment

876

565

Professional fees

539

488

Deposit insurance expense

277

246

Technology expense

472

291

Other expense

1,370

1,237

Total noninterest expense

13,035

10,270

Income Before Income Taxes

14,111

19,745

Provision for Income Taxes 

3,541

4,684

Net Income

$

10,570

$

15,061

   Dividends on preferred stock

(833)

(833)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

9,737

14,228

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.34

$

0.50

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.34

$

0.50

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

28,702,250

28,690,876

Diluted

28,737,439

28,710,480

Dividends Per Share

$

0.07

$

0.06

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2018








Noninterest expense

13,035

16,181

10,270








Net interest income (before provision for losses)

24,131

24,175

20,108

Noninterest income

3,664

14,735

11,313

Total income

27,795

38,910

31,421








Efficiency ratio

46.90%

41.59%

32.69%
















Average assets

3,697,945

3,839,594

3,364,165

Net income

10,570

15,422

15,061

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.29%

0.40%

0.45%

Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on average assets

1.14%

1.61%

1.79%








Return on average tangible common equity (1)

10.67%

16.24%

17.38%








Tangible book value per common share (1)

$               12.80

$                 12.50

$              11.54








Tangible common equity/tangible assets (1)

9.29%

9.28%

9.02%








(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 









(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     











Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2018








Net income

10,570

15,422

15,061

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(833)

(832)

(833)

Net income available to common shareholders

9,737

14,590

14,228








Average shareholders equity

429,230

417,072

375,687

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(20,982)

(16,127)

(6,616)

Less: average preferred stock

(43,190)

(41,581)

(41,581)

Average tangible common shareholder's equity

365,058

359,364

327,490








Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on average tangible common equity

10.67%

16.24%

17.38%
















Total equity

477,831

421,237

379,713

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(20,525)

(21,019)

(7,054)

Less: preferred stock

(89,850)

(41,581)

(41,581)

Tangible common equity

367,456

358,637

331,078








Assets

3,976,725

3,884,163

3,675,849

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(20,525)

(21,019)

(7,054)

Tangible assets

3,956,200

3,863,144

3,668,795








Ending common shares

28,704,163

28,694,036

28,692,206








Tangible book balue per common share

$               12.80

$                 12.50

$              11.54

Tangible common equity/tangible assets

9.29%

9.28%

9.02%








Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Int.

Rate 

Balance

Int.

Rate 

Balance

Int.

Rate 

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$      369,736

$   2,527

2.77%

$      490,189

$    2,851

2.31%

$        457,235

$    1,895

1.68%

Securities available for sale - taxable

292,500

1,551

2.15%

331,613

1,740

2.08%

416,266

1,542

1.50%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

12,460

96

3.12%

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trading securities

109,423

1,045

3.87%

125,582

1,235

3.90%

121,029

989

3.31%

Loans and loans held for sale

2,746,562

34,455

5.09%

2,736,228

33,999

4.93%

2,247,890

24,612

4.44%

     Total interest-earning assets

3,530,681

39,674

4.56%

3,683,612

39,825

4.29%

3,242,420

29,038

3.63%

Allowance for loan losses

(12,704)


(11,495)


(9,071)

Noninterest-earning assets

179,968


167,477


130,816













Total assets

$    3,697,945


$   3,839,594


$     3,364,165

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

1,314,733

6,434

1.98%

1,335,051

6,122

1.82%

645,339

2,425

1.52%

Savings deposits

147,534

80

0.22%

149,454

78

0.21%

381,749

215

0.23%

Money market 

892,806

4,208

1.91%

904,838

4,234

1.86%

816,707

2,887

1.43%

Certificates of deposit

618,646

3,505

2.30%

627,929

3,355

2.12%

398,992

1,489

1.51%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

2,973,719

14,227

1.94%

3,017,272

13,789

1.81%

2,242,787

7,016

1.27%












Borrowings

88,353

1,316

6.04%

74,072

1,861

9.97%

65,635

1,914

11.83%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,062,072

15,543

2.06%

3,091,344

15,650

2.01%

2,308,422

8,930

1.57%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

155,218


293,197


656,284

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

51,425


37,981


23,772













    Total liabilities

3,268,715


3,422,522


2,988,478













    Shareholders' equity

429,230


417,072


375,687













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    3,697,945


$   3,839,594


$     3,364,165













Net interest income

$  24,131


$   24,175


$   20,108












Net interest spread

2.50%


2.28%


2.06%












Net interest-earning assets

$      468,609


$      592,268


$        933,998













Net interest margin

2.77%


2.60%


2.52%












Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

115.30%


119.16%


140.46%

Segment Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


























Net Income





Three Months Ended

Total Assets




March 31,

March 31,

December 31,




2019

2018

2019

2018

Segment









Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$          (712)

$    5,484

$       160,609

$       166,102

Mortgage Warehousing

3,832

4,630

1,554,233

1,430,776

Banking


8,769

5,980

2,223,890

2,256,687

Other


(1,319)

(1,033)

37,993

30,598

Total


$       10,570

$  15,061

$    3,976,725

$     3,884,163

