Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
- Gross loans receivable of $2.2 billion increased 6%, compared with December 31, 2018
- Total assets of $4.0 billion increased $92.6 million, or 2%, compared with December 31, 2018
- Return on average assets was 1.14% for three months ended March 31, 2019
- Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 20%, to $24.1 million, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018.
- Net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 2.77%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018.
- Successfully raised $50 million in capital from preferred stock offering
Apr 30, 2019, 16:05 ET
CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2019 net income of $10.6 million, or $0.34 per common share, compared with $15.1 million, or $0.50 per common share in the first quarter of 2018.
"During the first quarter of 2019, our loan growth and net interest income growth remained strong, with a 1.14% return on average assets, despite the lower gain on sale of loans that resulted in lower net income," said Michael Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants. "We have also continued to make significant investments across all our businesses to ensure we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities. While part of our business continues to be subject to some volatility on a quarterly basis, we continue to view our annual outlook positively and expect to effectively utilize the additional $50 million of capital raised from our preferred offering in a way that will add value to our investors, customers, and employees," added Petrie.
Total Assets
Total assets increased $92.6 million, or 2%, to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to loan growth, partially offset by sales of available for sale securities and a decrease in trading securities. Return on average assets was 1.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 1.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Total loans receivable before allowance for loan losses increased $123.5 million, or 6%, to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $2.1 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of growth in mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as multi-family and healthcare financing.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses increased $652,000, to $13.4 million, at March 31, 2019, compared with $12.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting growth in loans held for investment. Non-performing loans were $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2019, compared with $2.4 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2018.
Total Deposits
Total deposits decreased $110.1 million, or 3%, to $3.1 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $3.2 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease was due primarily to fewer brokered demand deposits, partially offset by growth in savings accounts during the quarter. The reduction in demand accounts reflected a strategy to reduce reliance on brokered deposits, in favor of additional borrowing for more effective liquidity management. Total brokered deposits decreased by 23%, to $757.1 million, or 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, compared with 31% at December 31, 2018.
Interest Income
Interest income increased $10.6 million, or 37%, to $39.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $29.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This increase was due to both higher loan yields and loan growth. The average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2019, increased by $498.7 million, or 22%, to $2.7 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The average yield on loans increased 65 basis points, to 5.09%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 4.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $6.6 million, or 74%, to $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased $7.2 million, or 103%, to $14.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in the cost of deposits was due primarily to the overall increase in interest rates since last year, but also the higher volume of interest-bearing checking deposits. There was a 67 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, to 1.94%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with 1.27% for the same period in 2018, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $730.9 million, or 33%, to $3.0 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 20%, to $24.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth in loans and loans held for sale and a 44 basis point increase in our interest rate spread, to 2.50%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 2.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 2.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, from 2.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $7.6 million, or 68%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was due to a $8.2 million decrease in gain on sale of loans. The lower gain on sale of loans reflects the volatility reported from quarter to quarter based on loan closing volumes, which were also negatively impacted by loan processing delays caused by the federal government shutdown during January 2019. Loan servicing fees were also reduced by a $1.5 million fair market value adjustment in mortgage servicing rights.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $2.8 million, or 27%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $10.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to a $2.1 million, or 32%, increase in salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in the number of employees resulting from business growth and acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio was 46.9% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 32.7% for the first quarter of 2018.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense decreased $1.1 million, or 24%, to $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was due primarily to a 29% decrease in pre-tax income over the same period. The effective tax rate was 25.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Segments
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net income increased 47% for Banking, decreased 113% for Multi-family Mortgage Banking, and decreased 17% for Mortgage Warehousing, compared with the first quarter of 2018.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $4.0 billion in assets and $3.1 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2019, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 19,554
|
$ 25,855
|
Interest-earning demand accounts
|
293,897
|
310,669
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
313,451
|
336,524
|
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
6,838
|
6,875
|
Trading securities
|
129,914
|
163,419
|
Available for sale securities
|
296,669
|
331,071
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
|
18,880
|
7,974
|
Loans held for sale (includes $6,307 and $11,886, respectively at fair value)
|
882,071
|
832,455
|
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,356 and $12,704, respectively
|
2,168,256
|
2,045,423
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
21,078
|
15,136
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
76,249
|
77,844
|
Interest receivable
|
14,365
|
13,827
|
Goodwill
|
17,144
|
17,477
|
Intangible assets, net
|
3,381
|
3,542
|
Other assets and receivables
|
28,429
|
32,596
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,976,725
|
$ 3,884,163
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 128,029
|
$ 182,879
|
Interest-bearing
|
2,992,998
|
3,048,207
|
Total deposits
|
3,121,027
|
3,231,086
|
Borrowings
|
338,031
|
195,453
|
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
|
18,274
|
15,444
|
Other liabilities
|
21,562
|
20,943
|
Total liabilities
|
3,498,894
|
3,462,926
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock, without par value
|
Authorized - 50,000,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 28,704,163 shares at March 31, 2018 and 28,694,036 shares at December 31, 2018
|
135,190
|
135,057
|
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
|
8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
|
Authorized - 50,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares
|
41,581
|
41,581
|
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
|
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 2,000,000 shares
|
48,269
|
—
|
Retained earnings
|
252,637
|
244,909
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
154
|
(310)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
477,831
|
421,237
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 3,976,725
|
$ 3,884,163
|
Consolidated Statement of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest Income
|
Loans
|
$
|
34,455
|
$
|
24,612
|
Investment securities:
|
Trading
|
1,045
|
989
|
Available for sale - taxable
|
1,551
|
1,542
|
Available for sale - tax exempt
|
96
|
—
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
223
|
129
|
Other
|
2,304
|
1,766
|
Total interest income
|
39,674
|
29,038
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
14,227
|
7,016
|
Borrowed funds
|
1,316
|
1,914
|
Total interest expense
|
15,543
|
8,930
|
Net Interest Income
|
24,131
|
20,108
|
Provision for loan losses
|
649
|
1,406
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|
23,482
|
18,702
|
Noninterest Income
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
2,643
|
10,892
|
Loan servicing fees, net
|
(347)
|
(322)
|
Mortgage warehouse fees
|
753
|
486
|
Gains on sale of investments available for sale
|
127
|
—
|
Other income
|
488
|
257
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,664
|
11,313
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
8,567
|
6,487
|
Loan expenses
|
934
|
956
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
876
|
565
|
Professional fees
|
539
|
488
|
Deposit insurance expense
|
277
|
246
|
Technology expense
|
472
|
291
|
Other expense
|
1,370
|
1,237
|
Total noninterest expense
|
13,035
|
10,270
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
14,111
|
19,745
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
3,541
|
4,684
|
Net Income
|
$
|
10,570
|
$
|
15,061
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
(833)
|
(833)
|
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
|
9,737
|
14,228
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.50
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.50
|
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
28,702,250
|
28,690,876
|
Diluted
|
28,737,439
|
28,710,480
|
Dividends Per Share
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.06
|
Key Operating Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Noninterest expense
|
13,035
|
16,181
|
10,270
|
Net interest income (before provision for losses)
|
24,131
|
24,175
|
20,108
|
Noninterest income
|
3,664
|
14,735
|
11,313
|
Total income
|
27,795
|
38,910
|
31,421
|
Efficiency ratio
|
46.90%
|
41.59%
|
32.69%
|
Average assets
|
3,697,945
|
3,839,594
|
3,364,165
|
Net income
|
10,570
|
15,422
|
15,061
|
Return on average assets before annualizing
|
0.29%
|
0.40%
|
0.45%
|
Annualization factor
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
Return on average assets
|
1.14%
|
1.61%
|
1.79%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
10.67%
|
16.24%
|
17.38%
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
$ 12.80
|
$ 12.50
|
$ 11.54
|
Tangible common equity/tangible assets (1)
|
9.29%
|
9.28%
|
9.02%
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"
|
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Net income
|
10,570
|
15,422
|
15,061
|
Less: preferred stock dividends
|
(833)
|
(832)
|
(833)
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
9,737
|
14,590
|
14,228
|
Average shareholders equity
|
429,230
|
417,072
|
375,687
|
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
|
(20,982)
|
(16,127)
|
(6,616)
|
Less: average preferred stock
|
(43,190)
|
(41,581)
|
(41,581)
|
Average tangible common shareholder's equity
|
365,058
|
359,364
|
327,490
|
Annualization factor
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
10.67%
|
16.24%
|
17.38%
|
Total equity
|
477,831
|
421,237
|
379,713
|
Less: goodwill and intangibles
|
(20,525)
|
(21,019)
|
(7,054)
|
Less: preferred stock
|
(89,850)
|
(41,581)
|
(41,581)
|
Tangible common equity
|
367,456
|
358,637
|
331,078
|
Assets
|
3,976,725
|
3,884,163
|
3,675,849
|
Less: goodwill and intangibles
|
(20,525)
|
(21,019)
|
(7,054)
|
Tangible assets
|
3,956,200
|
3,863,144
|
3,668,795
|
Ending common shares
|
28,704,163
|
28,694,036
|
28,692,206
|
Tangible book balue per common share
|
$ 12.80
|
$ 12.50
|
$ 11.54
|
Tangible common equity/tangible assets
|
9.29%
|
9.28%
|
9.02%
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
($ in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Int.
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Int.
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Int.
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
|
$ 369,736
|
$ 2,527
|
2.77%
|
$ 490,189
|
$ 2,851
|
2.31%
|
$ 457,235
|
$ 1,895
|
1.68%
|
Securities available for sale - taxable
|
292,500
|
1,551
|
2.15%
|
331,613
|
1,740
|
2.08%
|
416,266
|
1,542
|
1.50%
|
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
|
12,460
|
96
|
3.12%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Trading securities
|
109,423
|
1,045
|
3.87%
|
125,582
|
1,235
|
3.90%
|
121,029
|
989
|
3.31%
|
Loans and loans held for sale
|
2,746,562
|
34,455
|
5.09%
|
2,736,228
|
33,999
|
4.93%
|
2,247,890
|
24,612
|
4.44%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3,530,681
|
39,674
|
4.56%
|
3,683,612
|
39,825
|
4.29%
|
3,242,420
|
29,038
|
3.63%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(12,704)
|
(11,495)
|
(9,071)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
179,968
|
167,477
|
130,816
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,697,945
|
$ 3,839,594
|
$ 3,364,165
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
1,314,733
|
6,434
|
1.98%
|
1,335,051
|
6,122
|
1.82%
|
645,339
|
2,425
|
1.52%
|
Savings deposits
|
147,534
|
80
|
0.22%
|
149,454
|
78
|
0.21%
|
381,749
|
215
|
0.23%
|
Money market
|
892,806
|
4,208
|
1.91%
|
904,838
|
4,234
|
1.86%
|
816,707
|
2,887
|
1.43%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
618,646
|
3,505
|
2.30%
|
627,929
|
3,355
|
2.12%
|
398,992
|
1,489
|
1.51%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,973,719
|
14,227
|
1.94%
|
3,017,272
|
13,789
|
1.81%
|
2,242,787
|
7,016
|
1.27%
|
Borrowings
|
88,353
|
1,316
|
6.04%
|
74,072
|
1,861
|
9.97%
|
65,635
|
1,914
|
11.83%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,062,072
|
15,543
|
2.06%
|
3,091,344
|
15,650
|
2.01%
|
2,308,422
|
8,930
|
1.57%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
155,218
|
293,197
|
656,284
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
51,425
|
37,981
|
23,772
|
Total liabilities
|
3,268,715
|
3,422,522
|
2,988,478
|
Shareholders' equity
|
429,230
|
417,072
|
375,687
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 3,697,945
|
$ 3,839,594
|
$ 3,364,165
|
Net interest income
|
$ 24,131
|
$ 24,175
|
$ 20,108
|
Net interest spread
|
2.50%
|
2.28%
|
2.06%
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$ 468,609
|
$ 592,268
|
$ 933,998
|
Net interest margin
|
2.77%
|
2.60%
|
2.52%
|
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|
115.30%
|
119.16%
|
140.46%
|
Segment Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands)
|
Net Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
Total Assets
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Segment
|
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
|
$ (712)
|
$ 5,484
|
$ 160,609
|
$ 166,102
|
Mortgage Warehousing
|
3,832
|
4,630
|
1,554,233
|
1,430,776
|
Banking
|
8,769
|
5,980
|
2,223,890
|
2,256,687
|
Other
|
(1,319)
|
(1,033)
|
37,993
|
30,598
|
Total
|
$ 10,570
|
$ 15,061
|
$ 3,976,725
|
$ 3,884,163
