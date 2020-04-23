Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

CARMEL, Ind., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $24.6 million, or $0.73 per common share. This compared to $10.6 million, or $0.34 per common share in the first quarter of 2019, and $30.1 million, or $0.92 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The $14.0 million, or 133%, increase in net income for the first quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a 701% increase in gain on sale of loans from significantly higher growth in multi-family loans, and a 59% increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans. These increases more than offset a $6.5 million negative valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter 2020 that compared to a $1.5 negative adjustment in the first quarter of 2019.

The $5.5 million, or 18%, decrease in net income for the first quarter 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by a $6.5 million negative valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter 2020 that compared to a $1.1 positive adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2019. The negative valuation adjustment was partially offset by a 38% increase in gain on sale of loans and a 2% increase in net interest income, reflecting a 9 basis point increase in net interest margin, to 2.40% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Merchants continued to produce solid results in the first quarter, and the benefits of our business model have never been clearer as we navigate these times of global economic uncertainty and lower interest rates. We have continued to focus on short-duration loans in low-risk assets that are underwritten to, and backed by, federal agencies. Our short-duration funding strategy has allowed us to maintain a net interest margin that benefits from our loan growth. Additionally, our investments in technology have allowed us to reduce our cost structure and migrate our employees to a work-from-home status that is executing for the needs of our customers," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

"The strategic decision to expand our Small Business Administration ("SBA") team at the end of 2019 has positioned us well to support small businesses in our communities who could benefit from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, particularly in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). We stand ready to assist our customers in their time of need," said Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants.

Total Assets

Total assets of $7.9 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $3.9 billion, or 99%, compared to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2019 and increased $1.5 billion, or 24%, compared to December 31, 2019.

The increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and net loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $1.2 billion. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.

Return on average assets was 1.49% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $18.9 million at March 31, 2020 increased $5.5 million compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting increases associated with loan growth and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. While it is too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur throughout the remainder of 2020.

The Company has minimal exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of March 31, 2020, Merchants granted customer requests to defer payments on 24 loans with unpaid balances of $23.6 million.

Non-performing loans were $6.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that is delinquent greater than 90 days late, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $3.6 billion, or 115%, compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $1.2 billion, or 23%, compared to December 31, 2019.

The increase in deposits compared to both March 31, 2019 and December 31,2019 was primarily due to higher brokered certificates of deposits to support the significant growth in loans and to match their expected duration. Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 increased $2.1 billion from March 31, 2019 and increased $671.2 million from December 31, 2019. Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at March 31, 2020 compared to 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2019 and 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Liquidity

The Company maintained its available borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $1.2 billion compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future. The Company has also applied to utilize the Federal Reserve's discount window, should the need arise.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $38.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $14.2 million, or 59%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased $732,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 59% increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth that offset lower margins. The interest rate spread of 2.19% for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 31 basis points compared to 2.50% in the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020 declined 37 basis points compared to 2.77% for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 reflected the flattening and inversion of the yield curve, and reflects the shift in business mix to a higher concentration of warehouse loans that typically are funded for a shorter duration and earn interest based on underlying mortgage rates or LIBOR. Furthermore, interest rate floors are used in the Mortgage Warehousing segment to support net interest margin. Profitability in this business, which also includes fees classified as noninterest income, made the most significant contribution to net income for the first quarter of 2020.

The 2% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.19% that increased 12 basis points compared to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The net interest margin of 2.40% for the first quarter of 2020 also increased 9 basis points compared to 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest Income

Interest income of $60.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased $20.7 million, or 52%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $3.4 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 52% increase in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $2.3 billion, or 82%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 79 basis points compared to 5.09% for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected a higher concentration of warehouse loans for the first quarter of 2020.

The 5% lower interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected a $170.2 million, or 3%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which was $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 4.30% for the first quarter of 2020 also decreased 5 basis points compared to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense of $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.5 million, or 42%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $4.1 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest expense on deposits of $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $6.4 million, or 45%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $4.4 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 45% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the higher volume of brokered certificates of deposits and custodial interest-bearing checking. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020 increased $2.4 billion, or 79%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020, which was a 39 basis point decrease compared to 1.94% for the first quarter of 2019.

The 18% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to both lower costs of deposits and lower average balances. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2020, which was a 23 basis point decrease compared to 1.78% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $5.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020 also decreased $244.9 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $16.2 million, or 443%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.8 million, or 12%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 443% increase in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $18.5 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $2.0 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees, reflecting the significant loan growth for these lines of business. Also included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2019.

The 12% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to an $8.0 million decrease in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $5.8 million, or 38%, increase in gain on sale of loans. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2020 was a $6.5 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $70.0 million, a decrease of 8% compared to March 31, 2019 and a decrease of 6% compared to December 31, 2019. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally declines in falling interest rate environments and increases in rising interest rate environments. Call protections on the Company's Ginnie Mae multi-family servicing rights help to minimize valuation declines as compared to the single-family market.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 increased $9.3 million, or 71%, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased $3.5 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 71% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $5.7 million, or 66%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.5 million, or 545%, increase in deposit insurance related to the growth in deposits and assets. The efficiency ratio of 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 46.9% for the first quarter of 2019.

The 18% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $3.8 million, or 37%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth. The efficiency ratio of 38.3% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Segments

For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 225% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher volume. Net income decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting lower interest income from moderating loan growth and rates.

For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 858% compared with the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher gains on sale of loans compared to both periods. The results also included fair market value adjustments to mortgage servicing rights. The first quarter of 2020 included a negative fair market value adjustment of $6.5 million, which compared to a negative fair value adjustment of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, net income for Banking decreased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting higher deposit insurance expense, and increased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $7.9 billion in assets and $6.7 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbankofindiana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 8,168

$ 13,909

$ 15,614

$ 15,176

$ 19,554 Interest-earning demand accounts

559,914

492,800

349,362

445,713

293,897 Cash and cash equivalents

568,082

506,709

364,976

460,889

313,451 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,685

6,723

6,760

6,798

6,838 Trading Securities

465,157

269,891

227,914

101,514

129,914 Available for sale securities

339,053

290,243

308,673

261,485

296,669 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

46,156

20,369

18,808

18,820

18,880 Loans held for sale (includes $18,938, $19,592, $23,357,

$9,592, and $6,307, respectively, at fair value)

2,796,008

2,093,789

2,498,538

1,918,118

882,071 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of

$18,883, $15,842, $13,705, $12,604, and $13,356, respectively

3,501,770

3,012,468

2,742,088

2,347,906

2,168,256 Premises and equipment, net

29,415

29,274

29,211

26,580

21,078 Mortgage servicing rights

69,978

74,387

71,989

74,550

76,249 Interest receivable

18,139

18,359

18,780

17,415

14,365 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,574

15,574

17,144 Intangible assets, net

3,419

3,799

4,182

4,567

3,381 Other assets and receivables

48,691

30,072

29,693

33,174

28,429 Total assets

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,976,725 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 327,805

$ 272,037

$ 198,843

$ 192,521

$ 128,029 Interest-bearing

6,394,900

5,206,038

5,300,806

4,463,469

2,992,998 Total deposits

6,722,705

5,478,075

5,499,649

4,655,990

3,121,027 Borrowings

444,567

181,439

159,673

62,225

338,031





















Other liabilities

68,157

58,686

48,425

54,162

39,836 Total liabilities

7,235,429

5,718,200

5,707,747

4,772,377

3,498,894 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,742,484 shares, 28,706,438 shares,

28,706,438 shares, 28,706,438 shares, and 28,704,163 shares, respectively

135,746

135,640

135,507

135,374

135,190 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares,

2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively

50,221

50,221

50,245

72,095

48,269 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares and 125,000 shares,

respectively (both equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,863

—

— Retained earnings

323,651

304,984

280,551

265,323

252,637 Accumulated other comprehensive income

926

458

692

640

154 Total shareholders' equity

672,969

653,728

629,439

515,013

477,831 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 6,337,186

$ 5,287,390

$ 3,976,725

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2020

2019

2019 Interest Income















Loans

$ 53,564

$ 56,829

$ 34,455 Investment securities:

















Trading



2,796



2,256



1,045 Available for sale - taxable



1,322



1,576



1,551 Available for sale - tax exempt



37



55



96 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



239



190



223 Other



2,459



2,893



2,304 Total interest income



60,417



63,799



39,674 Interest Expense

















Deposits



20,630



25,051



14,227 Borrowed funds



1,434



1,127



1,316 Total interest expense



22,064



26,178



15,543 Net Interest Income



38,353



37,621



24,131 Provision for loan losses



2,998



1,993



649 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



35,355



35,628



23,482 Noninterest Income

















Gain on sale of loans



21,166



15,352



2,643 Loan servicing fees, net



(5,824)



2,200



(347) Mortgage warehouse fees



2,746



2,555



753 Gains/(losses) on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



352



127 Other income



1,814



2,244



488 Total noninterest income



19,902



22,703



3,664 Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



14,240



10,422



8,567 Loan expenses



1,164



1,007



934 Occupancy and equipment



1,492



1,793



876 Professional fees



569



826



539 Deposit insurance expense



1,786



1,393



277 Technology expense



610



848



472 Other expense



2,432



2,547



1,370 Total noninterest expense



22,293



18,836



13,035 Income Before Income Taxes



32,964



39,495



14,111 Provision for income taxes (2)



8,381



9,434



3,541 Net Income

$ 24,583

$ 30,061

$ 10,570 Dividends on preferred stock



(3,618)



(3,618)



(833) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



20,965



26,443



9,737 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.73

$ 0.92

$ 0.34 Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively

$ 0.73

$ 0.92

$ 0.34 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

















Basic



28,734,632



28,706,438



28,702,250 Diluted



28,759,412



28,754,078



28,737,439



















(1)Includes $0, $352, and $127, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $0, $(86), and $(32), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)























Three Months Ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2020

2019

2019



















Noninterest expense



22,293

18,836

13,035



















Net interest income (before provision for losses)



38,353

37,621

24,131

Noninterest income



19,902

22,703

3,664

Total income



58,255

60,324

27,795



















Efficiency ratio



38.27%

31.22%

46.90%





































Average assets



6,604,394

6,639,736

3,697,945

Net income



24,583

30,061

10,570

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.37%

0.45%

0.29%

Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on average assets



1.49%

1.81%

1.14%



















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



19.19%

25.65%

10.67%



















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 15.35

$ 14.68

$ 12.80



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



5.59%

6.63%

9.29%



















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"

































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.























Three Months Ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2020

2019

2019



















Net income



24,583

30,061

10,570

Less: preferred stock dividends



(3,618)

(3,618)

(833)

Net income available to common shareholders



20,965

26,443

9,737



















Average shareholders' equity



669,169

644,588

429,230

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(19,483)

(19,607)

(20,982)

Less: average preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,675)

(43,190)

Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares, 2,081,800 shares, 2,955,800 shares, and 2,000,000 shares, respectively 437,040

412,306

365,058



















Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



19.19%

25.65%

10.67%





































Total equity



672,969

653,728

477,831

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,264)

(19,644)

(20,525)

Less: preferred stock



(212,646)

(212,646)

(89,850)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



441,059

421,438

367,456



















Assets



7,908,398

6,371,928

3,976,725

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,264)

(19,644)

(20,525)

Tangible assets



7,889,134

6,352,284

3,956,200



















Ending common shares



28,742,484

28,706,438

28,704,163



















Tangible book value per common share



$ 15.35

$ 14.68

$ 12.80

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



5.59%

6.63%

9.29%



Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 777,820 $ 2,698 1.40%

$ 702,706 $ 3,083 1.74%

$ 369,736 $ 2,527 2.77% Securities available for sale - taxable 293,964 1,322 1.81%

288,935 1,576 2.16%

292,500 1,551 2.15% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 5,305 37 2.81%

7,527 55 2.90%

12,460 96 3.12% Trading securities 349,746 2,796 3.22%

286,712 2,256 3.12%

109,423 1,045 3.87% Loans and loans held for sale 5,012,324 53,564 4.30%

5,182,530 56,829 4.35%

2,746,562 34,455 5.09% Total interest-earning assets 6,439,159 60,417 3.77%

6,468,410 63,799 3.91%

3,530,681 39,674 4.56% Allowance for loan losses (15,841)





(14,126)





(12,704)



Noninterest-earning assets 181,076





185,452





179,968



























Total assets $ 6,604,394





$ 6,639,736





$ 3,697,945



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 2,064,967 6,891 1.34%

1,971,710 7,652 1.54%

1,314,733 6,434 1.98% Savings deposits 163,154 58 0.14%

154,997 76 0.19%

147,534 80 0.22% Money market 1,143,249 4,575 1.61%

1,000,971 4,339 1.72%

892,806 4,208 1.91% Certificates of deposit 1,964,622 9,106 1.86%

2,453,211 12,984 2.10%

618,646 3,505 2.30% Total interest-bearing deposits 5,335,992 20,630 1.55%

5,580,889 25,051 1.78%

2,973,719 14,227 1.94%























Borrowings 289,263 1,434 1.99%

69,556 1,127 6.43%

88,353 1,316 6.04% Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,625,255 22,064 1.58%

5,650,445 26,178 1.84%

3,062,072 15,543 2.06%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 235,020





278,447





155,218



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 74,950





66,256





51,425



























Total liabilities 5,935,225





5,995,148





3,268,715



























Shareholders' equity 669,169





644,588





429,230



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,604,394





$ 6,639,736





$ 3,697,945



























Net interest income

$ 38,353





$ 37,621





$ 24,131

























Net interest spread



2.19%





2.07%





2.50%























Net interest-earning assets $ 813,904





$ 817,965





$ 468,609



























Net interest margin



2.40%





2.31%





2.77%























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



114.47%





114.48%





115.30%

Segment Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































































Net Income











Three Months Ended

Total Assets







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

2019 Segment



























Multi-family Mortgage Banking

$ 5,399

$ 10,217

$ (712)

$ 180,772

$ 188,866

$ 160,609 Mortgage Warehousing

12,437

13,690

3,832

4,362,423

3,124,684

1,554,233 Banking





7,950

7,028

8,769

3,323,750

3,018,568

2,223,890 Other





(1,203)

(874)

(1,319)

41,453

39,810

37,993 Total





$ 24,583

$ 30,061

$ 10,570

$ 7,908,398

$ 6,371,928

$ 3,976,725

