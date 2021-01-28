Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

-- Full year 2020 net income of $180.5 million increased 133% compared to 2019

-- Full year 2020 diluted earnings per share of $5.77 increased 143% compared to 2019

-- Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $59.8 million increased 99% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020

-- Fourth quarter 2020 diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 increased 112% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020

-- Total assets of $9.6 billion increased $3.3 billion, or 51%, compared to December 31, 2019, driven by strong loan growth

-- Total loans receivable and loans held for sale increased $3.5 billion, or 68%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $405.0 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2020

-- Credit quality remained exceptionally high, with only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements due to COVID-19, having unpaid balances of only $0.9 million, or 0.01%, of total loans and loans held for sale

-- Return on average assets was 2.57% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.81% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.34% in the third quarter of 2020

Merchants Bancorp

Jan 28, 2021, 16:05 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.95.  This compared to $30.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020.

The $29.7 million, or 99%, increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by a $31.6 million, or 84%, increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and an 88% increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily from higher growth in both single-family and multi-family mortgages. 

The $4.8 million, or 9%, increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income that also reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans and a 20 basis point increase in the net interest margin.

"The continued strength of our results in the fourth quarter capped off a year of record-setting performance that defied the economic challenges of a global pandemic. Our investments in technology, talent, and home-grown synergistic businesses, along with conservative underwriting, allowed us to capitalize on historically low interest rates to generate a 133% increase in net income during 2020.  We also saw our earnings per share grow by 143% and assets grow by 51% compared to 2019.  Additionally, during the fourth quarter we delivered a return on average assets of 2.57%, a return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 40.6%, a tangible book value of $20.17 per share, and an industry-leading efficiency ratio of 24.5%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We are entering 2021 in a strong position to deliver financial solutions within our unique and successful business model.  We remain optimistic about our future because of the hard work and dedication of our employees."

Total Assets
Total assets of $9.6 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $3.3 billion, or 51%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $114.9 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2020.

The 51% increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $3.5 billion, or 68%.  The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business. 

Return on average assets was 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020. 

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $27.5 million at December 31, 2020 increased $11.7 million compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $4.1 million compared to September 30, 2020.  The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.  Approximately 87% of the $11.7 million increase compared to December 31, 2019, was related primarily to loan growth, while an additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $0.6 million, or 5%, of the increase.   Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur.

Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks.  As of December 31, 2020, the Company had only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $0.9 million that represented 0.01% of total loans and loans held for sale. This compared favorably to the unpaid balances of $1.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing loans were $6.3 million, or 0.11%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and compared to $7.9 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020.  The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that was delinquent greater than 90 days, with repayment still anticipated.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $7.4 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $1.9 billion, or 35%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $323.4 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2020. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in traditional demand accounts, as the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020 decreased $983.3 million, or 46%, from December 31, 2019 and decreased $554.2 million from September 30, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 and 24% of total deposits at September 30, 2020.

Liquidity
The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future.  The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window during the second quarter of 2020 and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during the third quarter of 2020, which have contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $31.6 million, or 84%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. 

The 84% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth and a higher net interest margin.  The interest rate spread of 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 88 basis points compared to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 70 basis points compared to 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.

The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.95% that increased 21 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020.  The net interest margin of 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 also increased 20 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020.  The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and modestly higher interest rates on loans.

Interest Income
Interest income of $77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $14.1 million, or 22%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $1.6 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. 

The 22% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $3.0 billion, or 57%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 71 basis points compared to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 2% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a $217.8 million, or 3%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020. 

Interest Expense
Total interest expense of $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $17.5 million, or 67%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.3 million, or 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $17.9 million, or 72%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.0 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 72% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant decreases in balances and rates of brokered certificates of deposits, as well as higher balances of custodial interest-bearing checking accounts with warehouse customers that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $6.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 billion, or 23%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a 137 basis point decrease compared to 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The 22% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the decreases in balances of brokered certificates of deposits.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $6.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $402.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a 9 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% in the third quarter of 2020. 

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $20.0 million, or 88%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $4.1 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The 88% increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $13.5 million, or 88%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.4 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 11% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $82.6 million, an increase of 11% compared to December 31, 2019 and an increase of 9% compared to September 30, 2020.  The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $8.6 million, or 46%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. 

The 46% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $6.1 million, or 59%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.9 million, or 192%, increase in loan expenses.    The efficiency ratio of 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 4% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $0.9 million, or 133%, increase in professional fees.  The efficiency ratio of 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Segments
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 137% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 39% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher salaries and benefit expenses to support growth. The segment increased 142% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees that reflected a positive fair market value adjustment. 

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Banking increased 133% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher net interest income and gain on sale of loans in the single-family mortgage business.

About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$                10,063

$                  9,276

$                13,830

$                  8,168

$                13,909

Interest-earning demand accounts

169,665

419,926

389,357

559,914

492,800

Cash and cash equivalents

179,728

429,202

403,187

568,082

506,709

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

6,580

6,616

6,651

6,685

6,723

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

338,733

374,721

518,788

465,157

269,891

Available for sale securities

269,802

278,861

259,656

339,053

290,243

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,656

70,656

53,224

46,156

20,369

Loans held for sale (includes $40,044, $41,418, $42,000,
    $18,938 and $19,592, respectively, at fair value)

3,070,154

3,319,619

3,877,769

2,796,008

2,093,789

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $27,500,
    $23,436, $20,497, $18,883 and $15,842, respectively

5,507,926

4,857,554

4,133,315

3,501,770

3,012,468

Premises and equipment, net

29,761

29,261

29,362

29,415

29,274

Mortgage servicing rights

82,604

75,772

72,889

69,978

74,387

Interest receivable

21,770

19,130

18,574

18,139

18,359

Goodwill


15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

2,283

2,657

3,038

3,419

3,799

Other assets and receivables

49,533

50,581

47,102

48,691

30,072

Total assets

$           9,645,375

$           9,530,475

$           9,439,400

$           7,908,398

$           6,371,928

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$              853,648

$              666,081

$              601,265

$              327,805

$              272,037

Interest-bearing

6,554,418

6,418,566

6,307,363

6,394,900

5,206,038

Total deposits

7,408,066

7,084,647

6,908,628

6,722,705

5,478,075

Borrowings


1,348,256

1,618,201

1,761,113

444,567

181,439

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

20,405

22,405

21,020

25,013

16,917

Other liabilities

58,027

48,087

40,441

43,144

41,769

Total liabilities

8,834,754

8,773,340

8,731,202

7,235,429

5,718,200

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 50,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 28,747,083 shares, 28,745,614
         shares, 28,745,614 shares, 28,742,484 shares and
         28,706,438 shares, respectively

135,857

136,103

135,949

135,746

135,640

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
    authorized









8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
        preference









Authorized - 50,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
         preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
         preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (all equivalent 
to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

Retained earnings

461,744

407,979

358,895

323,651

304,984

Accumulated other comprehensive income

374

407

708

926

458

Total shareholders' equity

810,621

757,135

708,198

672,969

653,728

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           9,645,375

$           9,530,475

$           9,439,400

$           7,908,398

$           6,371,928











Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)


















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income













Loans

$

74,515

$

71,857

$

56,829

$

263,915

$

186,428

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

2,542

3,250

2,256

11,122

6,690

Investment securities:














Available for sale - taxable

422

431

1,576

3,147

6,208

Available for sale - tax exempt

11

37

55

123

272

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

341

531

190

1,558

932

Other

80

152

2,893

2,925

11,465

Total interest income

77,911

76,258

63,799

282,790

211,995

Interest Expense














Deposits

7,106

9,104

25,051

52,238

84,661

Borrowed funds

1,568

1,832

1,127

6,406

5,036

Total interest expense

8,674

10,936

26,178

58,644

89,697

Net Interest Income

69,237

65,322

37,621

224,146

122,298

Provision for loan losses

4,114

2,981

1,993

11,838

3,940

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

65,123

62,341

35,628

212,308

118,358

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans

28,830

29,498

15,352

96,578

35,411

Loan servicing fees, net

3,069

(643)

2,200

(1,801)

(1,118)

Mortgage warehouse fees

5,926

6,833

2,555

20,980

7,145

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



441

352

441

476

Other income

4,901

2,528

2,244

11,275

5,175

Total noninterest income

42,726

38,657

22,703

127,473

47,089

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

16,565

16,567

10,422

59,200

38,093

Loan expenses

2,938

2,944

1,007

9,085

4,534

Occupancy and equipment

1,438

1,420

1,793

5,733

4,609

Professional fees

1,657

712

826

3,664

2,326

Deposit insurance expense

759

1,404

1,393

5,800

2,747

Technology expense

832

903

848

3,061

2,623

Other expense

3,276

2,434

2,547

9,881

8,381

Total noninterest expense

27,465

26,384

18,836

96,424

63,313

Income Before Income Taxes

80,384

74,614

39,495

243,357

102,134

Provision for income taxes (2)

20,598

19,612

9,434

62,824

24,805

Net Income

$

59,786

$

55,002

$

30,061

$

180,533

$

77,329

   Dividends on preferred stock

(3,618)

(3,618)

(3,618)

(14,473)

(9,216)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

56,168

51,384

26,443

166,060

68,113

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.95

$

1.79

$

0.92

$

5.78

$

2.37

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.95

$

1.79

$

0.92

$

5.77

$

2.37

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic

28,745,767

28,745,614

28,706,438

28,742,494

28,705,125

Diluted

28,812,009

28,778,462

28,754,078

28,778,075

28,745,707
















(1) Includes $0, $441, $352, $441, and $476, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.



(2) Includes $0, $(97), $(86), $(97), and $(117), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.




Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019












Noninterest expense

$             27,465

$            26,384

$             18,836

$             96,424

$             63,313












Net interest income (before provision for losses)

69,237

65,322

37,621

224,146

122,298

Noninterest income

42,726

38,657

22,703

127,473

47,089

Total income

$           111,963

$          103,979

$             60,324

$           351,619

$           169,387












Efficiency ratio

24.53%

25.37%

31.22%

27.42%

37.38%
























Average assets

$        9,317,570

$       9,409,450

$        6,639,736

$        8,509,847

$        5,262,300

Net income

$             59,786

$            55,002

$             30,061

$           180,533

$             77,329

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.64%

0.58%

0.45%

2.12%

1.47%

Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00

Return on average assets

2.57%

2.34%

1.81%

2.12%

1.47%












Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

40.64%

41.01%

25.65%

34.02%

17.56%












Tangible book value per common share (1)

$               20.17

$              18.30

$               14.68

$               20.17

$               14.68












Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.02%

5.53%

6.63%

6.02%

6.63%












(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"





















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019












Net income

$             59,786

$            55,002

$             30,061

$           180,533

$             77,329

Less: preferred stock dividends 



(3,618)

(3,618)

(3,618)

(14,473)

(9,216)

Net income available to common shareholders

$             56,168

$            51,384

$             26,443

$           166,060

$             68,113












Average shareholders' equity

$           783,837

$          732,533

$           644,588

$           719,630

$           537,946

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(18,334)

(18,707)

(19,607)

(18,899)

(20,243)

Less: average preferred stock

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,675)

(212,646)

(129,881)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$           552,857

$          501,180

$           412,306

$           488,085

$           387,822












Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

40.64%

41.01%

25.65%

34.02%

17.56%
























Total equity

$           810,621

$          757,135

$           653,728

$           810,621

$           653,728

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(18,128)

(18,502)

(19,644)

(18,128)

(19,644)

Less: preferred stock

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,646)

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$           579,847

$          525,987

$           421,438

$           579,847

$           421,438












Assets

$        9,645,375

$       9,530,475

$        6,371,928

$        9,645,375

$        6,371,928

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(18,128)

(18,502)

(19,644)

(18,128)

(19,644)

Tangible assets

$        9,627,247

$       9,511,973

$        6,352,284

$        9,627,247

$        6,352,284












Ending common shares

28,747,083

28,745,614

28,706,438

28,747,083

28,706,438












Tangible book value per common share

$               20.17

$              18.30

$               14.68

$               20.17

$               14.68

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

6.02%

5.53%

6.63%

6.02%

6.63%

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$      328,635

$      421

0.51%

$      587,804

$       683

0.46%

$        702,706

$    3,083

1.74%

Securities available for sale - taxable

276,358

422

0.61%

269,896

431

0.64%

288,935

1,576

2.16%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,368

11

3.20%

5,145

37

2.86%

7,527

55

2.90%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

397,237

2,542

2.55%

449,336

3,250

2.88%

286,712

2,256

3.12%

Loans and loans held for sale

8,141,559

74,515

3.64%

7,923,726

71,857

3.61%

5,182,530

56,829

4.35%

     Total interest-earning assets

9,145,157

77,911

3.39%

9,235,907

76,258

3.28%

6,468,410

63,799

3.91%

Allowance for loan losses

(24,684)


(21,585)


(14,126)

Noninterest-earning assets

197,097


195,128


185,452













Total assets

$    9,317,570


$   9,409,450


$     6,639,736

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

4,301,607

1,256

0.12%

3,890,865

1,368

0.14%

1,971,710

7,652

1.54%

Savings deposits

185,515

41

0.09%

180,931

34

0.07%

154,997

76

0.19%

Money market

1,734,321

4,312

0.99%

1,578,956

3,861

0.97%

1,000,971

4,339

1.72%

Certificates of deposit

616,493

1,497

0.97%

1,589,852

3,841

0.96%

2,453,211

12,984

2.10%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

6,837,936

7,106

0.41%

7,240,604

9,104

0.50%

5,580,889

25,051

1.78%












Borrowings

990,707

1,568

0.63%

800,021

1,832

0.91%

69,556

1,127

6.43%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,828,643

8,674

0.44%

8,040,625

10,936

0.54%

5,650,445

26,178

1.84%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

634,231


579,145


278,447

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

70,859


57,147


66,256













    Total liabilities

8,533,733


8,676,917


5,995,148













    Shareholders' equity

783,837


732,533


644,588













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    9,317,570


$   9,409,450


$     6,639,736













Net interest income

$  69,237


$   65,322


$   37,621












Net interest spread

2.95%


2.74%


2.07%












Net interest-earning assets

$    1,316,514


$   1,195,282


$        817,965













Net interest margin

3.01%


2.81%


2.31%












Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

116.82%


114.87%


114.48%












Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income

Net Income




Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,




2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$              14,231

$              5,891

$               10,217

$          29,172

$          14,763

Mortgage Warehousing


32,387

33,793

13,690

106,329

34,766

Banking


16,389

17,486

7,028

53,637

31,854

Other


(3,221)

(2,168)

(874)

(8,605)

(4,054)

Total


$              59,786

$            55,002

$               30,061

$        180,533

$          77,329
































Total Assets








December 31,

September 30,

December 31,








2020

2020

2019




Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            210,714

$          194,624

$             188,866




Mortgage Warehousing


4,893,513

5,179,664

3,124,684




Banking


4,498,880

4,111,984

3,018,568




Other


42,268

44,203

39,810




Total


$         9,645,375

$       9,530,475

$          6,371,928




































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans




Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,




2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Loan Type












Multi-family


$              17,070

$            14,872

$               14,177

$          57,633

$          32,891

Single-family


10,902

14,093

1,171

37,127

2,451

Small Business Association (SBA)

858

533

4

1,818

69

Total


$              28,830

$            29,498

$               15,352

$          96,578

$          35,411
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale








December 31,

September 30,

December 31,








2020

2020

2019


















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

$         1,605,745

$       1,647,521

$             765,151




Residential real estate


678,848

572,527

413,835




Multi-family and healthcare financing

2,749,020

2,125,516

1,347,125




Commercial and commercial real estate

387,294

419,812

398,601




Agricultural production and real estate

101,268

101,636

85,210




Consumer and margin loans


13,251

13,978

18,388








5,535,426

4,880,990

3,028,310




    Less: Allowance for loan losses

27,500

23,436

15,842




Loans receivable


$         5,507,926

$       4,857,554

$          3,012,468


















Loans held for sale


3,070,154

3,319,619

2,093,789




Total loans, net of allowance


$         8,578,080

$       8,177,173

$          5,106,257


















