Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
-- Full year 2020 net income of $180.5 million increased 133% compared to 2019
-- Full year 2020 diluted earnings per share of $5.77 increased 143% compared to 2019
-- Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $59.8 million increased 99% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020
-- Fourth quarter 2020 diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 increased 112% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020
-- Total assets of $9.6 billion increased $3.3 billion, or 51%, compared to December 31, 2019, driven by strong loan growth
-- Total loans receivable and loans held for sale increased $3.5 billion, or 68%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $405.0 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2020
-- Credit quality remained exceptionally high, with only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements due to COVID-19, having unpaid balances of only $0.9 million, or 0.01%, of total loans and loans held for sale
-- Return on average assets was 2.57% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.81% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.34% in the third quarter of 2020
Jan 28, 2021, 16:05 ET
CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.95. This compared to $30.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020.
The $29.7 million, or 99%, increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by a $31.6 million, or 84%, increase in net interest income that reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans, and an 88% increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily from higher growth in both single-family and multi-family mortgages.
The $4.8 million, or 9%, increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $3.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income that also reflected significant growth in mortgage warehouse loans and a 20 basis point increase in the net interest margin.
"The continued strength of our results in the fourth quarter capped off a year of record-setting performance that defied the economic challenges of a global pandemic. Our investments in technology, talent, and home-grown synergistic businesses, along with conservative underwriting, allowed us to capitalize on historically low interest rates to generate a 133% increase in net income during 2020. We also saw our earnings per share grow by 143% and assets grow by 51% compared to 2019. Additionally, during the fourth quarter we delivered a return on average assets of 2.57%, a return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 40.6%, a tangible book value of $20.17 per share, and an industry-leading efficiency ratio of 24.5%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We are entering 2021 in a strong position to deliver financial solutions within our unique and successful business model. We remain optimistic about our future because of the hard work and dedication of our employees."
Total Assets
Total assets of $9.6 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $3.3 billion, or 51%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $114.9 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2020.
The 51% increase compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and loans receivable, which increased a combined total of $3.5 billion, or 68%. The increase reflected the significant loan growth generated from mortgage warehouse business, primarily resulting from lower interest rates that increased the origination volume and refinancing in the single-family mortgage market, as well as higher loan volume generated in multi-family business.
Return on average assets was 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.81% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $27.5 million at December 31, 2020 increased $11.7 million compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $4.1 million compared to September 30, 2020. The increases were primarily based on growth in the loan portfolio, but also reflected uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 87% of the $11.7 million increase compared to December 31, 2019, was related primarily to loan growth, while an additional provision associated with the COVID-19 pandemic represented approximately $0.6 million, or 5%, of the increase. Because it is still too early to know the full extent of potential future losses associated with the impact of COVID-19, the Company continues to monitor the situation and may need to adjust future expectations as developments occur.
Merchants believes it has minimal direct exposure to consumer, commercial and other small businesses that may be negatively impacted by COVID-19 but continues to assist customers facing financial setbacks. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had only 11 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $0.9 million that represented 0.01% of total loans and loans held for sale. This compared favorably to the unpaid balances of $1.6 million at September 30, 2020.
Non-performing loans were $6.3 million, or 0.11%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.15% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and compared to $7.9 million, or 0.16% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-performing loans compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily related to one collateralized agricultural loan that was delinquent greater than 90 days, with repayment still anticipated.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $7.4 billion at December 31, 2020 increased $1.9 billion, or 35%, compared to December 31, 2019, and increased $323.4 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2020. The increases compared to both periods were primarily due to growth in traditional demand accounts, as the Company significantly reduced its balances of brokered certificates of deposits.
Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020 decreased $983.3 million, or 46%, from December 31, 2019 and decreased $554.2 million from September 30, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 and 24% of total deposits at September 30, 2020.
Liquidity
The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and assets levels in the future. The Company began utilizing the Federal Reserve's discount window during the second quarter of 2020 and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") during the third quarter of 2020, which have contributed to lower interest expenses and increased borrowing capacity.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $31.6 million, or 84%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The 84% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher loan growth and a higher net interest margin. The interest rate spread of 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 88 basis points compared to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin of 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 70 basis points compared to 2.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 reflected lower funding costs that outpaced the lower interest rates on loans.
The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected an interest rate spread of 2.95% that increased 21 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 also increased 20 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and modestly higher interest rates on loans.
Interest Income
Interest income of $77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $14.1 million, or 22%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $1.6 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The 22% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $3.0 billion, or 57%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 71 basis points compared to 4.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in average yields reflected higher loan volume and lower overall interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The 2% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a $217.8 million, or 3%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.
Interest Expense
Total interest expense of $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $17.5 million, or 67%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.3 million, or 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense on deposits of $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $17.9 million, or 72%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $2.0 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The 72% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significant decreases in balances and rates of brokered certificates of deposits, as well as higher balances of custodial interest-bearing checking accounts with warehouse customers that are tied to short-term LIBOR rates, which declined significantly. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $6.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $1.3 billion, or 23%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a 137 basis point decrease compared to 1.78% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 22% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the decreases in balances of brokered certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $6.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $402.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a 9 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% in the third quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $20.0 million, or 88%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $4.1 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The 88% increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $13.5 million, or 88%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.4 million increase in mortgage warehouse fees. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 11% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.
At December 31, 2020, the mortgage servicing rights asset was valued at $82.6 million, an increase of 11% compared to December 31, 2019 and an increase of 9% compared to September 30, 2020. The value of mortgage servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $8.6 million, or 46%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The 46% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $6.1 million, or 59%, increase in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth and a $1.9 million, or 192%, increase in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 31.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The 4% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $0.9 million, or 133%, increase in professional fees. The efficiency ratio of 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.
Segments
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Mortgage Warehousing increased 137% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting significant growth in net interest income from higher loan volume.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 39% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher salaries and benefit expenses to support growth. The segment increased 142% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees that reflected a positive fair market value adjustment.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income for Banking increased 133% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting higher net interest income and gain on sale of loans in the single-family mortgage business.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 10,063
|
$ 9,276
|
$ 13,830
|
$ 8,168
|
$ 13,909
|
Interest-earning demand accounts
|
169,665
|
419,926
|
389,357
|
559,914
|
492,800
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
179,728
|
429,202
|
403,187
|
568,082
|
506,709
|
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
6,580
|
6,616
|
6,651
|
6,685
|
6,723
|
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
|
338,733
|
374,721
|
518,788
|
465,157
|
269,891
|
Available for sale securities
|
269,802
|
278,861
|
259,656
|
339,053
|
290,243
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
|
70,656
|
70,656
|
53,224
|
46,156
|
20,369
|
Loans held for sale (includes $40,044, $41,418, $42,000,
|
3,070,154
|
3,319,619
|
3,877,769
|
2,796,008
|
2,093,789
|
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $27,500,
|
5,507,926
|
4,857,554
|
4,133,315
|
3,501,770
|
3,012,468
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
29,761
|
29,261
|
29,362
|
29,415
|
29,274
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
82,604
|
75,772
|
72,889
|
69,978
|
74,387
|
Interest receivable
|
21,770
|
19,130
|
18,574
|
18,139
|
18,359
|
Goodwill
|
15,845
|
15,845
|
15,845
|
15,845
|
15,845
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,283
|
2,657
|
3,038
|
3,419
|
3,799
|
Other assets and receivables
|
49,533
|
50,581
|
47,102
|
48,691
|
30,072
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,645,375
|
$ 9,530,475
|
$ 9,439,400
|
$ 7,908,398
|
$ 6,371,928
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 853,648
|
$ 666,081
|
$ 601,265
|
$ 327,805
|
$ 272,037
|
Interest-bearing
|
6,554,418
|
6,418,566
|
6,307,363
|
6,394,900
|
5,206,038
|
Total deposits
|
7,408,066
|
7,084,647
|
6,908,628
|
6,722,705
|
5,478,075
|
Borrowings
|
1,348,256
|
1,618,201
|
1,761,113
|
444,567
|
181,439
|
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
|
20,405
|
22,405
|
21,020
|
25,013
|
16,917
|
Other liabilities
|
58,027
|
48,087
|
40,441
|
43,144
|
41,769
|
Total liabilities
|
8,834,754
|
8,773,340
|
8,731,202
|
7,235,429
|
5,718,200
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock, without par value
|
Authorized - 50,000,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 28,747,083 shares, 28,745,614
|
135,857
|
136,103
|
135,949
|
135,746
|
135,640
|
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
|
8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
|
Authorized - 50,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 41,625 shares
|
41,581
|
41,581
|
41,581
|
41,581
|
41,581
|
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
|
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
|
50,221
|
50,221
|
50,221
|
50,221
|
50,221
|
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
|
Authorized - 125,000 shares
|
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (all equivalent
|
120,844
|
120,844
|
120,844
|
120,844
|
120,844
|
Retained earnings
|
461,744
|
407,979
|
358,895
|
323,651
|
304,984
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
374
|
407
|
708
|
926
|
458
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
810,621
|
757,135
|
708,198
|
672,969
|
653,728
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 9,645,375
|
$ 9,530,475
|
$ 9,439,400
|
$ 7,908,398
|
$ 6,371,928
|
Consolidated Statement of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest Income
|
Loans
|
$
|
74,515
|
$
|
71,857
|
$
|
56,829
|
$
|
263,915
|
$
|
186,428
|
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
|
2,542
|
3,250
|
2,256
|
11,122
|
6,690
|
Investment securities:
|
Available for sale - taxable
|
422
|
431
|
1,576
|
3,147
|
6,208
|
Available for sale - tax exempt
|
11
|
37
|
55
|
123
|
272
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
341
|
531
|
190
|
1,558
|
932
|
Other
|
80
|
152
|
2,893
|
2,925
|
11,465
|
Total interest income
|
77,911
|
76,258
|
63,799
|
282,790
|
211,995
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
7,106
|
9,104
|
25,051
|
52,238
|
84,661
|
Borrowed funds
|
1,568
|
1,832
|
1,127
|
6,406
|
5,036
|
Total interest expense
|
8,674
|
10,936
|
26,178
|
58,644
|
89,697
|
Net Interest Income
|
69,237
|
65,322
|
37,621
|
224,146
|
122,298
|
Provision for loan losses
|
4,114
|
2,981
|
1,993
|
11,838
|
3,940
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|
65,123
|
62,341
|
35,628
|
212,308
|
118,358
|
Noninterest Income
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
28,830
|
29,498
|
15,352
|
96,578
|
35,411
|
Loan servicing fees, net
|
3,069
|
(643)
|
2,200
|
(1,801)
|
(1,118)
|
Mortgage warehouse fees
|
5,926
|
6,833
|
2,555
|
20,980
|
7,145
|
Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)
|
—
|
441
|
352
|
441
|
476
|
Other income
|
4,901
|
2,528
|
2,244
|
11,275
|
5,175
|
Total noninterest income
|
42,726
|
38,657
|
22,703
|
127,473
|
47,089
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
16,565
|
16,567
|
10,422
|
59,200
|
38,093
|
Loan expenses
|
2,938
|
2,944
|
1,007
|
9,085
|
4,534
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
1,438
|
1,420
|
1,793
|
5,733
|
4,609
|
Professional fees
|
1,657
|
712
|
826
|
3,664
|
2,326
|
Deposit insurance expense
|
759
|
1,404
|
1,393
|
5,800
|
2,747
|
Technology expense
|
832
|
903
|
848
|
3,061
|
2,623
|
Other expense
|
3,276
|
2,434
|
2,547
|
9,881
|
8,381
|
Total noninterest expense
|
27,465
|
26,384
|
18,836
|
96,424
|
63,313
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
80,384
|
74,614
|
39,495
|
243,357
|
102,134
|
Provision for income taxes (2)
|
20,598
|
19,612
|
9,434
|
62,824
|
24,805
|
Net Income
|
$
|
59,786
|
$
|
55,002
|
$
|
30,061
|
$
|
180,533
|
$
|
77,329
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
(3,618)
|
(3,618)
|
(3,618)
|
(14,473)
|
(9,216)
|
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
|
56,168
|
51,384
|
26,443
|
166,060
|
68,113
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
1.95
|
$
|
1.79
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
5.78
|
$
|
2.37
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
1.95
|
$
|
1.79
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
5.77
|
$
|
2.37
|
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic
|
28,745,767
|
28,745,614
|
28,706,438
|
28,742,494
|
28,705,125
|
Diluted
|
28,812,009
|
28,778,462
|
28,754,078
|
28,778,075
|
28,745,707
|
(1) Includes $0, $441, $352, $441, and $476, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.
|
(2) Includes $0, $(97), $(86), $(97), and $(117), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.
|
Key Operating Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Noninterest expense
|
$ 27,465
|
$ 26,384
|
$ 18,836
|
$ 96,424
|
$ 63,313
|
Net interest income (before provision for losses)
|
69,237
|
65,322
|
37,621
|
224,146
|
122,298
|
Noninterest income
|
42,726
|
38,657
|
22,703
|
127,473
|
47,089
|
Total income
|
$ 111,963
|
$ 103,979
|
$ 60,324
|
$ 351,619
|
$ 169,387
|
Efficiency ratio
|
24.53%
|
25.37%
|
31.22%
|
27.42%
|
37.38%
|
Average assets
|
$ 9,317,570
|
$ 9,409,450
|
$ 6,639,736
|
$ 8,509,847
|
$ 5,262,300
|
Net income
|
$ 59,786
|
$ 55,002
|
$ 30,061
|
$ 180,533
|
$ 77,329
|
Return on average assets before annualizing
|
0.64%
|
0.58%
|
0.45%
|
2.12%
|
1.47%
|
Annualization factor
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
Return on average assets
|
2.57%
|
2.34%
|
1.81%
|
2.12%
|
1.47%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
|
40.64%
|
41.01%
|
25.65%
|
34.02%
|
17.56%
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
$ 20.17
|
$ 18.30
|
$ 14.68
|
$ 20.17
|
$ 14.68
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
|
6.02%
|
5.53%
|
6.63%
|
6.02%
|
6.63%
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"
|
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$ 59,786
|
$ 55,002
|
$ 30,061
|
$ 180,533
|
$ 77,329
|
Less: preferred stock dividends
|
(3,618)
|
(3,618)
|
(3,618)
|
(14,473)
|
(9,216)
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 56,168
|
$ 51,384
|
$ 26,443
|
$ 166,060
|
$ 68,113
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$ 783,837
|
$ 732,533
|
$ 644,588
|
$ 719,630
|
$ 537,946
|
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
|
(18,334)
|
(18,707)
|
(19,607)
|
(18,899)
|
(20,243)
|
Less: average preferred stock
|
(212,646)
|
(212,646)
|
(212,675)
|
(212,646)
|
(129,881)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$ 552,857
|
$ 501,180
|
$ 412,306
|
$ 488,085
|
$ 387,822
|
Annualization factor
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
|
40.64%
|
41.01%
|
25.65%
|
34.02%
|
17.56%
|
Total equity
|
$ 810,621
|
$ 757,135
|
$ 653,728
|
$ 810,621
|
$ 653,728
|
Less: goodwill and intangibles
|
(18,128)
|
(18,502)
|
(19,644)
|
(18,128)
|
(19,644)
|
Less: preferred stock
|
(212,646)
|
(212,646)
|
(212,646)
|
(212,646)
|
(212,646)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$ 579,847
|
$ 525,987
|
$ 421,438
|
$ 579,847
|
$ 421,438
|
Assets
|
$ 9,645,375
|
$ 9,530,475
|
$ 6,371,928
|
$ 9,645,375
|
$ 6,371,928
|
Less: goodwill and intangibles
|
(18,128)
|
(18,502)
|
(19,644)
|
(18,128)
|
(19,644)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 9,627,247
|
$ 9,511,973
|
$ 6,352,284
|
$ 9,627,247
|
$ 6,352,284
|
Ending common shares
|
28,747,083
|
28,745,614
|
28,706,438
|
28,747,083
|
28,706,438
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 20.17
|
$ 18.30
|
$ 14.68
|
$ 20.17
|
$ 14.68
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
|
6.02%
|
5.53%
|
6.63%
|
6.02%
|
6.63%
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
($ in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
|
$ 328,635
|
$ 421
|
0.51%
|
$ 587,804
|
$ 683
|
0.46%
|
$ 702,706
|
$ 3,083
|
1.74%
|
Securities available for sale - taxable
|
276,358
|
422
|
0.61%
|
269,896
|
431
|
0.64%
|
288,935
|
1,576
|
2.16%
|
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
|
1,368
|
11
|
3.20%
|
5,145
|
37
|
2.86%
|
7,527
|
55
|
2.90%
|
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
|
397,237
|
2,542
|
2.55%
|
449,336
|
3,250
|
2.88%
|
286,712
|
2,256
|
3.12%
|
Loans and loans held for sale
|
8,141,559
|
74,515
|
3.64%
|
7,923,726
|
71,857
|
3.61%
|
5,182,530
|
56,829
|
4.35%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
9,145,157
|
77,911
|
3.39%
|
9,235,907
|
76,258
|
3.28%
|
6,468,410
|
63,799
|
3.91%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(24,684)
|
(21,585)
|
(14,126)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
197,097
|
195,128
|
185,452
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,317,570
|
$ 9,409,450
|
$ 6,639,736
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
4,301,607
|
1,256
|
0.12%
|
3,890,865
|
1,368
|
0.14%
|
1,971,710
|
7,652
|
1.54%
|
Savings deposits
|
185,515
|
41
|
0.09%
|
180,931
|
34
|
0.07%
|
154,997
|
76
|
0.19%
|
Money market
|
1,734,321
|
4,312
|
0.99%
|
1,578,956
|
3,861
|
0.97%
|
1,000,971
|
4,339
|
1.72%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
616,493
|
1,497
|
0.97%
|
1,589,852
|
3,841
|
0.96%
|
2,453,211
|
12,984
|
2.10%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
6,837,936
|
7,106
|
0.41%
|
7,240,604
|
9,104
|
0.50%
|
5,580,889
|
25,051
|
1.78%
|
Borrowings
|
990,707
|
1,568
|
0.63%
|
800,021
|
1,832
|
0.91%
|
69,556
|
1,127
|
6.43%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
7,828,643
|
8,674
|
0.44%
|
8,040,625
|
10,936
|
0.54%
|
5,650,445
|
26,178
|
1.84%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
634,231
|
579,145
|
278,447
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
70,859
|
57,147
|
66,256
|
Total liabilities
|
8,533,733
|
8,676,917
|
5,995,148
|
Shareholders' equity
|
783,837
|
732,533
|
644,588
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 9,317,570
|
$ 9,409,450
|
$ 6,639,736
|
Net interest income
|
$ 69,237
|
$ 65,322
|
$ 37,621
|
Net interest spread
|
2.95%
|
2.74%
|
2.07%
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$ 1,316,514
|
$ 1,195,282
|
$ 817,965
|
Net interest margin
|
3.01%
|
2.81%
|
2.31%
|
Average interest-earning assets to average
|
116.82%
|
114.87%
|
114.48%
|
Supplemental Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands)
|
Net Income
|
Net Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Segment
|
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
|
$ 14,231
|
$ 5,891
|
$ 10,217
|
$ 29,172
|
$ 14,763
|
Mortgage Warehousing
|
32,387
|
33,793
|
13,690
|
106,329
|
34,766
|
Banking
|
16,389
|
17,486
|
7,028
|
53,637
|
31,854
|
Other
|
(3,221)
|
(2,168)
|
(874)
|
(8,605)
|
(4,054)
|
Total
|
$ 59,786
|
$ 55,002
|
$ 30,061
|
$ 180,533
|
$ 77,329
|
Total Assets
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Segment
|
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
|
$ 210,714
|
$ 194,624
|
$ 188,866
|
Mortgage Warehousing
|
4,893,513
|
5,179,664
|
3,124,684
|
Banking
|
4,498,880
|
4,111,984
|
3,018,568
|
Other
|
42,268
|
44,203
|
39,810
|
Total
|
$ 9,645,375
|
$ 9,530,475
|
$ 6,371,928
|
Gain on Sale of Loans
|
Gain on Sale of Loans
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Loan Type
|
Multi-family
|
$ 17,070
|
$ 14,872
|
$ 14,177
|
$ 57,633
|
$ 32,891
|
Single-family
|
10,902
|
14,093
|
1,171
|
37,127
|
2,451
|
Small Business Association (SBA)
|
858
|
533
|
4
|
1,818
|
69
|
Total
|
$ 28,830
|
$ 29,498
|
$ 15,352
|
$ 96,578
|
$ 35,411
|
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|
$ 1,605,745
|
$ 1,647,521
|
$ 765,151
|
Residential real estate
|
678,848
|
572,527
|
413,835
|
Multi-family and healthcare financing
|
2,749,020
|
2,125,516
|
1,347,125
|
Commercial and commercial real estate
|
387,294
|
419,812
|
398,601
|
Agricultural production and real estate
|
101,268
|
101,636
|
85,210
|
Consumer and margin loans
|
13,251
|
13,978
|
18,388
|
5,535,426
|
4,880,990
|
3,028,310
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
27,500
|
23,436
|
15,842
|
Loans receivable
|
$ 5,507,926
|
$ 4,857,554
|
$ 3,012,468
|
Loans held for sale
|
3,070,154
|
3,319,619
|
2,093,789
|
Total loans, net of allowance
|
$ 8,578,080
|
$ 8,177,173
|
$ 5,106,257
