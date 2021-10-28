Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million increased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2021

- Third quarter 2021 diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 increased 2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2021

- Assets reached another record level of $11.0 billion, increasing 11% compared to June 30, 2021, and increasing 14% compared to December 31, 2020.

- Return on average assets was 2.29% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% in the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021

- Tangible book value per common share reached a new record of $25.36 compared to $18.30 in the third quarter of 2020 and $23.59 in the second quarter of 2021

- Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.05% of loans receivable compared to 0.05% at June 30, 2021 and 0.11% at December 31, 2020

CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83.  This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.

"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.  

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers.   Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter.  Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally.  The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances.  Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled.  Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million.   As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020. 

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans.  The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021. 

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020. 

The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021. 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees.   Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. 

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Banking 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans.  Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020. 

Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses.  Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing 

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined. 

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













September 30,

June 30, 

March 31, 

December 31,

September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Assets









Cash and due from banks

$              14,352

$              13,745

$              12,003

$              10,063

$                9,276

Interest-earning demand accounts

788,224

388,304

257,436

169,665

419,926

Cash and cash equivalents

802,576

402,049

269,439

179,728

429,202

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

5,923

6,507

6,544

6,580

6,616

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

634,027

461,914

432,063

338,733

374,721

Available for sale securities

301,119

315,260

241,691

269,802

278,861

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,767

70,767

70,656

70,656

70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,
$40,044 and $41,418, respectively, at fair value)

3,453,279

2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154

3,319,619

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively

5,431,227

5,444,227

5,710,291

5,507,926

4,857,554

Premises and equipment, net

31,423

31,384

31,261

29,761

29,261

Servicing rights

105,473

98,331

96,215

82,604

75,772

Interest receivable

21,894

22,068

22,111

21,770

19,130

Goodwill 

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

Intangible assets, net

1,843

1,990

2,136

2,283

2,657

Other assets and receivables

76,637

55,800

57,346

49,533

50,581

Total assets

$       10,952,033

$         9,881,532

$         9,705,260

$         9,645,375

$         9,530,475

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









  Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$            824,118

$            814,567

$            818,621

$            853,648

$            666,081

Interest-bearing

8,123,201

7,225,011

7,244,560

6,554,418

6,418,566

Total deposits

8,947,319

8,039,578

8,063,181

7,408,066

7,084,647

Borrowings 

809,136

701,373

545,160

1,348,256

1,618,201

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

21,681

18,819

41,610

20,405

22,405

Other liabilities

64,019

62,698

44,054

58,027

48,087

Total liabilities

9,842,155

8,822,468

8,694,005

8,834,754

8,773,340

Commitments and  Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity









Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 50,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively

137,200

136,836

136,474

135,857

136,103

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized









8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 50,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.



41,581

41,581

41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 3,500,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 250,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)

191,084

191,084

144,925


Retained earnings

610,267

560,083

516,961

461,744

407,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income

262

(4)

249

374

407

Total shareholders' equity

1,109,878

1,059,064

1,011,255

810,621

757,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       10,952,033

$         9,881,532

$         9,705,260

$         9,645,375

$         9,530,475











Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)


















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

June 30, 

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income













Loans

$

72,924

$

68,276

$

71,857

$

216,717

$

189,400

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

2,868

2,724

3,250

8,728

8,580

Investment securities:














Available for sale - taxable

1,115

833

431

2,302

2,725

Available for sale - tax exempt

12

9

37

32

112

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

190

392

531

966

1,217

Other

205

204

152

556

2,845

Total interest income

77,314

72,438

76,258

229,301

204,879

Interest Expense














Deposits

6,981

6,683

9,104

19,764

45,132

Borrowed funds

1,452

1,348

1,832

4,286

4,838

Total interest expense

8,433

8,031

10,936

24,050

49,970

Net Interest Income

68,881

64,407

65,322

205,251

154,909

Provision (credit) for loan losses

1,079

(315)

2,981

2,427

7,724

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

67,802

64,722

62,341

202,824

147,185

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans

29,013

25,122

29,498

82,755

67,748

Loan servicing fees, net

5,313

1,727

(643)

14,991

(4,870)

Mortgage warehouse fees

2,732

3,079

6,833

9,927

15,054

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)





441



441

Other income

3,213

2,927

2,528

9,389

6,374

Total noninterest income

40,271

32,855

38,657

117,062

84,747

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

20,197

18,869

16,567

60,340

42,635

Loan expenses

1,734

1,921

2,944

6,178

6,147

Occupancy and equipment

1,861

1,808

1,420

5,296

4,295

Professional fees

901

779

712

2,102

2,007

Deposit insurance expense

664

651

1,404

1,986

5,041

Technology expense

1,169

971

903

3,077

2,229

Other expense

2,946

3,184

2,434

8,760

6,605

Total noninterest expense

29,472

28,183

26,384

87,739

68,959

Income Before Income Taxes

78,601

69,394

74,614

232,147

162,973

Provision for income taxes (2)

20,098

17,977

19,612

60,244

42,226

Net Income

$

58,503

$

51,417

$

55,002

$

171,903

$

120,747

   Dividends on preferred stock

(5,729)

(5,659)

(3,618)

(15,145)

(10,855)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

52,774

45,758

51,384

156,758

109,892

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.83

$

1.59

$

1.79

$

5.45

$

3.82

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.83

$

1.58

$

1.79

$

5.43

$

3.82

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic

28,784,197

28,782,813

28,745,614

28,779,745

28,741,395

Diluted

28,876,503

28,874,325

28,778,462

28,867,125

28,766,756
















(1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.



(2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.



















Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020












Noninterest expense

$           29,472

$          28,183

$           26,384

$           87,739

$           68,959












Net interest income (before provision for losses)

68,881

64,407

65,322

205,251

154,909

Noninterest income

40,271

32,855

38,657

117,062

84,747

Total income

$         109,152

$          97,262

$         103,979

$         322,313

$         239,656












Efficiency ratio

27.00%

28.98%

25.37%

27.22%

28.77%
























Average assets

$    10,236,491

$     9,609,957

$      9,409,450

$      9,934,159

$      8,238,641

Net income

$           58,503

$          51,417

$           55,002

$         171,903

$         120,747

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.57%

0.54%

0.58%

1.73%

1.47%

Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33

Return on average assets

2.29%

2.14%

2.34%

2.30%

1.95%












Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

29.83%

27.61%

41.01%

31.60%

31.34%












Tangible book value per common share (1)

$             25.36

$            23.59

$             18.30

$             25.36

$             18.30












Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)

6.68%

6.88%

5.53%

6.68%

5.53%












(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 


















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020












Net income

$           58,503

$          51,417

$           55,002

$         171,903

$         120,747

Less: preferred stock dividends  

(5,729)

(5,659)

(3,618)

(15,145)

(10,855)

Net income available to common shareholders

$           52,774

$          45,758

$           51,384

$         156,758

$         109,892












Average shareholders' equity

$      1,087,675

$     1,031,246

$         732,533

$         991,467

$         698,071

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(17,770)

(17,916)

(18,707)

(17,913)

(19,089)

Less: average preferred stock

(362,149)

(350,320)

(212,646)

(313,689)

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         707,756

$        663,010

$         501,180

$         659,865

$         466,336












Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

29.83%

27.61%

41.01%

31.60%

31.34%
























Total equity

$      1,109,878

$     1,059,064

$         757,135

$      1,109,878

$         757,135

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,688)

(17,835)

(18,502)

(17,688)

(18,502)

Less: preferred stock

(362,149)

(362,149)

(212,646)

(362,149)

(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$         730,041

$        679,080

$         525,987

$         730,041

$         525,987












Assets

$    10,952,033

$     9,881,532

$      9,530,475

$    10,952,033

$      9,530,475

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(17,688)

(17,835)

(18,502)

(17,688)

(18,502)

Tangible assets

$    10,934,345

$     9,863,697

$      9,511,973

$    10,934,345

$      9,511,973












Ending common shares

28,785,374

28,783,599

28,745,614

28,785,374

28,745,614












Tangible book value per common share

$             25.36

$            23.59

$             18.30

$             25.36

$             18.30

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

6.68%

6.88%

5.53%

6.68%

5.53%












Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:






















Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       580,397

$      395

0.27%

$      788,002

$       596

0.30%

$        587,804

$       683

0.46%

Securities available for sale - taxable

308,476

1,115

1.43%

285,536

833

1.17%

269,896

431

0.64%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,361

12

3.50%

1,363

9

2.65%

5,145

37

2.86%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

437,601

2,868

2.60%

416,559

2,724

2.62%

449,336

3,250

2.88%

Loans and loans held for sale

8,689,144

72,924

3.33%

7,905,766

68,276

3.46%

7,923,726

71,857

3.61%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,016,979

77,314

3.06%

9,397,226

72,438

3.09%

9,235,907

76,258

3.28%

Allowance for loan losses

(28,679)


(28,778)


(21,585)

Noninterest-earning assets

248,191


241,509


195,128













Total assets

$  10,236,491


$    9,609,957


$     9,409,450

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:






















Interest-bearing checking

4,754,633

1,561

0.13%

4,473,251

1,362

0.12%

3,890,865

1,368

0.14%

Savings deposits

211,494

39

0.07%

205,884

38

0.07%

180,931

34

0.07%

Money market 

2,259,786

4,394

0.77%

2,197,750

4,175

0.76%

1,578,956

3,861

0.97%

Certificates of deposit

591,093

987

0.66%

512,316

1,108

0.87%

1,589,852

3,841

0.96%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

7,817,006

6,981

0.35%

7,389,201

6,683

0.36%

7,240,604

9,104

0.50%












Borrowings

677,201

1,452

0.85%

523,942

1,348

1.03%

800,021

1,832

0.91%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,494,207

8,433

0.39%

7,913,143

8,031

0.41%

8,040,625

10,936

0.54%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

586,981


590,886


579,145

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

67,628


74,682


57,147













    Total liabilities

9,148,816


8,578,711


8,676,917













    Shareholders' equity

1,087,675


1,031,246


732,533













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,236,491


$    9,609,957


$     9,409,450













Net interest income

$  68,881


$   64,407


$   65,322












Net interest spread

2.67%


2.68%


2.74%












Net interest-earning assets

$    1,522,772


$    1,484,083


$     1,195,282













Net interest margin

2.73%


2.75%


2.81%












Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

117.93%


118.75%


114.87%












Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)


















Net Income

Net Income




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$            14,448

$          10,971

$               5,891

$         37,380

$         14,941

Mortgage Warehousing


23,217

21,448

33,793

73,848

73,942

Banking


23,463

21,741

17,486

68,229

37,248

Other


(2,625)

(2,743)

(2,168)

(7,554)

(5,384)

Total


$            58,503

$          51,417

$             55,002

$       171,903

$       120,747
































Total Assets








September 30,

June 30,

December 31,








2021

2021

2020




Segment












Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$          280,927

$        238,165

$           210,714




Mortgage Warehousing


4,685,037

4,265,162

4,893,513




Banking


5,950,316

5,328,684

4,498,880




Other


35,753

49,521

42,268




Total


$     10,952,033

$     9,881,532

$        9,645,375




































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,




2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loan Type












Multi-family


$            24,309

$          21,408

$             14,872

$         68,553

$         40,563

Single-family


1,592

1,872

14,093

7,677

26,225

Small Business Association (SBA)


3,112

1,842

533

6,525

960

Total


$            29,013

$          25,122

$             29,498

$         82,755

$         67,748
































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale








September 30,

June 30,

December 31,








2021

2021

2020


















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit


$          891,605

$     1,177,940

$        1,605,745




Residential real estate


828,950

806,325

678,848




Multi-family and healthcare financing

3,244,442

2,970,770

2,749,020




Commercial and commercial real estate

391,562

409,710

387,294




Agricultural production and real estate

92,113

92,786

101,268




Consumer and margin loans


11,689

15,392

13,251








5,460,361

5,472,923

5,535,426




    Less: Allowance for loan losses


29,134

28,696

27,500




Loans receivable


$       5,431,227

$     5,444,227

$        5,507,926


















Loans held for sale


3,453,279

2,955,390

3,070,154




Total loans, net of allowance


$       8,884,506

$     8,399,617

$        8,578,080


















