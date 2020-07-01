Merchants Capital Launches Clik.ai to Automate Loan Servicing Operations

TORONTO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clik.ai, a fastest growing automated underwriting platform that helps brokers and lenders underwrite faster, today announced it has entered an agreement with Merchants Capital, a top nationwide mortgage banking company with expertise in multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing finance, to implement Clik.ai's AI-driven workflow automation engine into Merchants' loan servicing operations.

Merchants Capital is a top nationwide lender for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing. Merchants will benefit from Clik.ai's service as its automation software will optimize workload management and assist with the massive influx of loan applications from small to mid-size commercial real estate property owners. Additionally, the new partnership with Clik.ai will support the digitization of Merchants Capital, serve as a time-effective solution, and offer customers the best services while Clik.ai ensures the security and confidentiality of their data.

The automation software provided by Clik.ai is a proprietary extraction and classification engine that, alongside asset managers and underwriters, the data extracted by the system can be easily moved into the bank's proprietary platform and servicing operations. Merchants Capital will be able to review rent roll and property cash flow data in minutes, which will enable the bank to capitalize on asset management.

"We are excited to announce Merchants Capital as our partner in leveraging quick and accurate technology that will enable FSA & Rent Roll Automation in minutes coupled with efficient customer support to ensure sustainable competitive advantage in the industry," commented Parag Goswami, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clik.ai. "We at Clik.ai are pleased to work with such a committed and successful company. Merchants' mission is to provide its loan products with exceptional customer service, accuracy, creativity, speed, and conformance to regulations. We look forward to witnessing Merchants Capital grow exponentially while maintaining a strong bottom line," continued Goswami.

"Implementing Clik.ai technology at Merchants Capital was a natural fit for our business, as they are a best-in-class automation software for our industry," said John Karazsia, Vice President of Loan Production at Merchants Capital. "The adaptable, AI-driven programming will provide numerous benefits for our originations teams, ultimately optimizing our workflow and helping us service our clients in a reliable, fast and flexible way."

About Clik.ai

Clik.ai is a fastest growing automated underwriting platform that serves over 20 North American companies in mortgage banking, servicing, and real estate with $1 billion in commercial real estate transactions evaluated every month. Four of the top ten real estate banking firms use Clik.ai to automate and optimize workflow for property valuation and transaction due-diligence. Clik.ai's simple plug-n-play cloud software tools assist deal makers in running their deal valuations and transaction due-diligence at 5X speed.

About Merchants Capital

Established in 1990, Merchants Capital is one of the nation's top lenders for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing. Whether you are considering Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD/FHA insured or balance sheet financing, let our personalized services help you meet your financing objectives. Experience the creativity of a small lender, with all the capabilities of a large institution. To learn more about Merchants Capital, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

