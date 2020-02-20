Merchology Announces Exclusive Partnership With New Balance

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology has announced its exclusive partnership with New Balance, the iconic American footwear and athletic apparel brand founded in 1906.

Merchology is a Minneapolis-based B2B ecommerce retailer of custom logo apparel and gifts that was founded in 2013. The company offers a large variety of products from over 275 brands , ranging from outerwear to drinkware. Merchology will act as the sole retailer in the corporate channel to offer New Balance products, allowing customers to personalize over 150 of the brand's products with their company logo. These styles and examples of custom logo applications can be viewed in the newly launched Spring 2020 New Balance Lookbook .

New Balance, known originally for its classic sneaker design, has experienced a resurgence in growth through its "Fearlessly Independent Since 1906" brand campaign and emerging popularity in apparel and for a wide variety of team sports, including baseball and basketball. By co-branding with New Balance, Merchology provides customers with a unique approach to customized merchandise that can be worn in and out of the office.

"As a fellow privately and family-owned business, we admire the outstanding organization that New Balance has built and how they have continued to reinvent themselves over the years," Merchology Chief Marketing Officer Ally Delgado stated. "This is a brand our customers have been requesting for many years, so we couldn't be more thrilled about this collaboration."

The addition of New Balance is another tally on Merchology's list of impressive partnerships. Already offering brand powerhouses such as Under Armour, Patagonia, and YETI, Merchology is known for its focus on premium retail brands. Another notable accomplishment of the company is the recent launch of their eco-friendly apparel brand, Zusa , which is made from sustainable recycled materials.

Customers are able to achieve nearly any of their custom logo merchandise visions with the vast array of decoration methods available from Merchology. Merchology's in-house production teams provide a level of quality control that is unmatched. Combine that aspect with the high standards of customer service, and one can understand how Merchology has become one of the fastest growing companies in the promotional products industry.

Merchology co-founders Dick Ward, Andrew Ward, and Ally Delgado are excited to see how the addition of New Balance resonates with its customer base and look forward to building a long-term relationship with the brand.

