Merchology Co-founder and CMO Ally Delgado Selected as 40 Under 40 Honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchology, an online retailer of corporate branded merchandise, announced Ally Delgado has been named a 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Ally is a Co-Founder and the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, which she owns and operates alongside her father Dick Ward and brother Andrew Ward. Ally has been selected to receive this prestigious recognition due to her proven success and accomplishments throughout her career at Deloitte Consulting, General Mills, Harvard Business School, and now Merchology.

The publication received nearly 600 nominations for the list, which all endured a competitive selection process. Honorees are chosen because of their outstanding professional achievements, leadership qualities, and contributions to the broader Twin Cities community.

Merchology partners with top retail brands to create customized merchandise, using various decoration methods. Ally's accomplishments at Merchology are vast, including propelling the company to receive various awards such as landing on the Fast 50, Inc 5000, and Newsweek Best Online Shops lists. Her quick pivoting, adaptation to change and innovative spirit allowed for continued success throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Ally also created and launched Merchology's sustainable brand Zusa, which manufactures apparel and accessories from recycled water bottles, and brought in over $1.2 million in sales in its first year.

Outside of Merchology, Ally served on the board of Social Venture Partners Minnesota and also serves as an investment partner and volunteer. She also is a member of the Women Presidents Organization and leads Merchology's efforts with the 1% for the Planet Organization.

Ally's success in both her career and her personal endeavors have paved an inspiring path for young professionals, and this is just the beginning. "We want to build a great company that people love to work for and with," she states in her interview. "I also want to show my kids that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to if you work hard and are kind to people."

Click here to read the full interview with Ally.

SOURCE Merchology

