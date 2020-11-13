Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 19 November 2020

DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (LOCAL EXCHANGE: Deutsche Börse, US EXCHANGE: OTC), a leading science and technology company, today announced that Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Investor Relations Director llja Doering will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 19. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 19, 2020

TIME: 11:00 – 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3jNDfgr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights in Q3 2020:

Healthcare: Mavenclad® up 72% organically YoY after dip in Q2, Oncology up 7% strongly supported by early U.S. Bavencio® 1L UC ramp-up; sequential recovery of Fertility back to pre COVID-19 levels

Life Science: Process Solutions up 27% organically, strong rebound in Research Solutions with 10% organic growth, Applied Solutions recovery slower with 4% organic growth

Performance Materials: Semiconductor Solutions' organic growth mitigates Display and Surface decline in pandemic; Versum performance & integration ahead of plan

Group: New ESG-targets - enhanced sustainability strategy leverages strengths and manifests company's commitment

