Mercury Associates Inc. Now Providing Services Under National Cooperative Purchase Alliance (NCPA) Contract

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet management consultancy Mercury Associates, Inc. (www.mercury-assoc.com) has established its eligibility to offer fleet management and fleet technology advisory services through the National Cooperative Purchase Alliance (NCPA) under the contract held by its sister company Transportation Sector Consultants, Inc. (TSC). Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Student Transportation, Inc. Unlike TSC, Mercury does not lease vehicles or manage fleets but rather advises fleet owners on how to improve their fleet management practices.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative that aims to reduce the cost of goods and services to its member organizations by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. More than 90,000 federal, state, and local government agencies; higher education institutions; school districts and private K-12 schools; and healthcare, religious, and other nonprofit organizations are members of the Alliance, allowing them to procure Mercury's services when appropriate without the expense of developing their own solicitations.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our services in partnership with NCPA," stated Mercury Associates President Paul Lauria. "We routinely advise our clients to avoid reinventing the wheel when it comes to buying vehicles, equipment, products, and services for their fleets, and we are often asked by organizations if we have cooperative purchasing agreements that can similarly streamline their purchase of our services. Our NCPA contract is a great addition to regional and national cooperative agreements– for example, the California Multiple Award Schedule and General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule contracts – that Mercury has held for years."

Additional information on how to procure Mercury's services through NCPA is available on the Alliance's website at http://www.ncpa.us/Vendors/Details/1368.

Mercury Associates' Services

Transportation/Fleet Management Program Evaluation

Organizational Restructuring and Business Process Reengineering

Fleet Cost Determination and Cost Reduction Strategy Development

Fleet Utilization Optimization and Rightsizing Plan Development

Fleet Sustainability/Green Fleet Strategy and Plan Development

Fleet Management Services Outsourcing and In-Sourcing Feasibility Studies

Development of Specifications/Solicitations for Vehicles and Related Services

Maintenance Facility Condition Assessment, Consolidation Planning, and Space Programming/Design Assistance

Determination of Optimal Vehicle Replacement Cycles

Development of Fleet Replacement Plans and Modernization Strategies

Evaluation of Lease versus Buy and other Capital Financing Methods

Cost Charge-Back System Review and Rate Model Development

Fleet Replacement Reserve Fund Optimization and Rate Development

Management Training and Certification Program Development

Executive Recruiting

Expert Witness Services

Fleet Technology Solution Configuration, Deployment, and Use Audits

Technology Solution Requirements Definition, Acquisition, and Implementation Assistance

Suitability Assessments of ERP and EAM Systems for Fleet Management Programs

About Mercury Associates, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Mercury Associates is the largest independent fleet management and fleet technology consulting company in North America. Mercury is committed to providing independent, unbiased guidance to fleet owners drawing on a combination of technical, analytical, and advisory capabilities and hands-on industry experience that is unmatched in the management consulting field. Clients include federal, state, provincial, and local governments; investor-owned and public utilities; colleges and universities; school districts; public transit and commuter bus systems; healthcare systems; non-profit organizations; and multinational corporations and small commercial enterprises across a broad spectrum of industries. Mercury has provided fleet management consulting and training services throughout North America and in Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.mercury-assoc.com.

