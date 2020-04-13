Mercury General Corporation Announces Location Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) today announced a change in location for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from The Wilshire Country Club, 301 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, California, to its headquarters at 4484 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. This change is being implemented due to a recent statewide order by the Governor of California to close all non-essential businesses, which include the Wilshire Country Club, stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While attendance in person at the Annual Meeting will be permitted, the Company urges shareholders to carefully consider the personal and community health risks associated with attending the Annual Meeting in person in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Shareholders will be able to listen to a live teleconference of the meeting by dialing in at (877) 807-1888 (USA), (706) 679-3827 (International) or via the webcast at http://www.mercuryinsurance.com . The participation code for the meeting is 1387944. There will also be instructions available on how to ask questions during the meeting.

Please be advised that shareholders will not be deemed to be "present" and will not be able to vote their shares, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, at the Annual Meeting by participating in the live audio presentation of the Annual Meeting. As a result, to ensure that your vote is counted at the Annual Meeting, the Company strongly urges shareholders to submit their proxies or votes in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of the available methods described in the Proxy Statement and form of proxy card.

A replay of the teleconference will be available beginning at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time and running through May 20, 2020. The replay telephone numbers are (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference 1387944. The replay will also be available on the Company's website shortly following the teleconference.

The process for voting shares at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders remains the same, as detailed in the previously distributed Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders sent to the Company's shareholders of record as of the record date, March 17, 2020. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your common shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.mercuryinsurance.com .

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation

