Mercury General Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend

Mercury General Corporation

Nov 02, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the third quarter of 2021:

Consolidated Highlights

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Change

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Change

2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)













Net premiums earned (2)

$

940,941

$

899,304

$

41,637

4.6

$

2,783,682

$

2,633,775

$

149,907

5.7

Net premiums written (1) (2)

$

1,014,967

$

942,888

$

72,079

7.6

$

2,922,691

$

2,716,016

$

206,675

7.6
















Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (3)

$

(34,399)

$

50,904

$

(85,303)

(167.6)

$

44,993

$

(22,482)

$

67,475

NM

Net income

$

1,288

$

118,857

$

(117,569)

(98.9)

$

217,464

$

207,864

$

9,600

4.6

Net income per diluted share

$

0.02

$

2.15

$

(2.13)

(99.1)

$

3.93

$

3.75

$

0.18

4.8
















Operating income (1)

$

35,687

$

67,953

$

(32,266)

(47.5)

$

172,471

$

230,346

$

(57,875)

(25.1)

Operating income per diluted share (1)

$

0.64

$

1.23

$

(0.59)

(48.0)

$

3.11

$

4.16

$

(1.05)

(25.2)

Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4)

$

25,000

$

29,000

$

(4,000)

(13.8)

$

85,000

$

43,000

$

42,000

97.7

Combined ratio (5)

99.0

%

94.3

%



4.7 pts

95.8

%

93.0

%



2.8 pts


NM = not meaningful


(1)

These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules."

(2)

The Company's net premiums earned and written were reduced by approximately $21 million and $128 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, due to premium refunds and credits to its eligible policyholders under the "Mercury Giveback" program for reduced driving and business activities following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding these premium refunds and credits, net premiums earned and net premiums written increased 2.2% and 5.2%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from the corresponding period in 2020, and 0.8% and 2.8%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from the corresponding period in 2020.

(3)

Net realized investment (losses) gains before tax were $(44) million and $64 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $57 million and $(28) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option for its investments as permitted under GAAP.

(4)

Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled approximately $91 million, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses, resulting primarily from the deep freeze and other extreme weather events in Texas and Oklahoma, wildfires and winter storms in California, and the impact of Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York. These losses were partially offset by favorable development of approximately $6 million on prior years' catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled approximately $48 million, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses, resulting primarily from wildfires and windstorms in California and extreme weather events outside of California. These losses were partially offset by favorable development of approximately $5 million on prior years' catastrophe losses.   

(5)

The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $8 million and $2 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and favorable development of approximately $24 million and unfavorable development of approximately $26 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date favorable development in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the private passenger automobile and homeowners lines of insurance business, partially offset by unfavorable development in the commercial automobile line of insurance business. The year-to-date unfavorable development in 2020 was primarily attributable to higher than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the homeowners and commercial automobile lines of insurance business, partially offset by favorable development in the California private passenger automobile line of insurance business.

Investment Results


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(000's except average annual yield)






Average invested assets at cost (1)

$

4,751,171

$

4,328,804

$

4,643,916

$

4,256,759

Net investment income (2)






     Before income taxes

$

32,334

$

32,140

$

95,566

$

100,801

     After income taxes

$

28,708

$

28,789

$

85,168

$

89,757

Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2)

2.4

%

2.7

%

2.5

%

2.8

%


(1)

Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period.

(2)

Net investment income before and after income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2021 remained relatively steady compared to the corresponding period in 2020, resulting largely from a lower average yield on investments mostly offset by higher average invested assets. Lower net investment income before and after income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020 resulted largely from a lower average yield on investments, partially offset by higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased compared to the corresponding periods in 2020, primarily due to the maturity and replacement of higher yielding investments purchased when market interest rates were higher with lower yielding investments, as a result of decreasing market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6350 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2021.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:






     Net premiums earned

$

940,941

$

899,304

$

2,783,682

$

2,633,775

     Net investment income

32,334

32,140

95,566

100,801

     Net realized investment (losses) gains

(43,543)

64,436

56,953

(28,458)

     Other

2,481

2,894

7,883

6,810

          Total revenues

932,213

998,774

2,944,084

2,712,928

Expenses:






     Losses and loss adjustment expenses

697,947

618,657

1,981,519

1,765,627

     Policy acquisition costs

153,142

157,365

468,556

463,604

     Other operating expenses

80,238

71,859

216,723

219,519

     Interest

4,267

4,262

12,845

12,786

          Total expenses

935,594

852,143

2,679,643

2,461,536

(Loss) income before income taxes

(3,381)

146,631

264,441

251,392

     Income tax (benefit) expense

(4,669)

27,774

46,977

43,528

                    Net income

$

1,288

$

118,857

$

217,464

$

207,864








Basic average shares outstanding

55,371

55,358

55,367

55,358

Diluted average shares outstanding

55,375

55,358

55,375

55,358








Basic Per Share Data






Net income

$

0.02

$

2.15

$

3.93

$

3.75

Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

$

(0.62)

$

0.92

$

0.82

$

(0.41)








Diluted Per Share Data






Net income

$

0.02

$

2.15

$

3.93

$

3.75

Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

$

(0.62)

$

0.92

$

0.82

$

(0.41)








Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis






Loss ratio

74.2

%

68.8

%

71.2

%

67.0

%

Expense ratio

24.8

%

25.5

%

24.6

%

25.9

%

Combined ratio (a)

99.0

%

94.3

%

95.8

%

93.0

%


(a)

Combined ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)


September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS


Investments, at fair value:


     Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,850,850; $3,388,418)

$

3,990,513

$

3,549,810

     Equity securities (cost $734,861; $695,150)

890,620

803,851

     Short-term investments (cost $194,721; $376,547)

193,621

375,609

          Total investments

5,074,754

4,729,270

Cash

341,606

348,479

Receivables:


     Premiums

653,599

599,070

          Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable

(6,000)

(10,000)

                  Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

647,599

589,070

     Accrued investment income

41,546

42,985

     Other

7,258

10,730

          Total receivables

696,403

642,785

Reinsurance recoverables

49,925

48,579

      Allowance for credit losses on reinsurance recoverables



(91)

             Reinsurance recoverables, net of allowance for credit losses

49,925

48,488

Deferred policy acquisition costs

263,274

246,994

Fixed assets, net

185,934

178,923

Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,038

40,554

Current income taxes

10,420


Goodwill

42,796

42,796

Other intangible assets, net

10,522

11,322

Other assets

44,701

38,635

          Total assets

$

6,754,373

$

6,328,246

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

2,142,121

$

1,991,304

Unearned premiums

1,545,297

1,405,873

Notes payable

372,831

372,532

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

182,138

194,421

Operating lease liabilities

36,843

43,825

Current income taxes



10,426

Deferred income taxes

39,524

41,132

Other liabilities

290,686

236,136

Shareholders' equity

2,144,933

2,032,597

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,754,373

$

6,328,246




OTHER INFORMATION


Common stock shares outstanding

55,371

55,358

Book value per share

$

38.74

$

36.72

Statutory surplus (a)

$1.84 billion

$1.77 billion

Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a)

2.07

2.04

Debt to total capital ratio (b)

14.9

%

15.6

%

Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c)

3.3 years

3.0 years

Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)


     Personal Auto PIF

1,114

1,116

     Homeowners PIF

696

671

     Commercial Auto PIF

39

38


(a)

Unaudited.

(b)

Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value).

(c)

Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020








Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)









Net premiums earned

$

940,941

$

899,304

$

2,783,682

$

2,633,775

Change in net unearned premiums

74,026

43,584

139,009

82,241

Net premiums written

$

1,014,967

$

942,888

$

2,922,691

$

2,716,016








Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

697,947

$

618,657

$

1,981,519

$

1,765,627

Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

(51,874)

(71,769)

(153,849)

(42,074)

Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$

646,073

$

546,888

$

1,827,670

$

1,723,553








Net income

$

1,288

$

118,857

$

217,464

$

207,864

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains

(43,543)

64,436

56,953

(28,458)

         Tax on net realized investment (losses) gains (b)

(9,144)

13,532

11,960

(5,976)

             Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

(34,399)

50,904

44,993

(22,482)

Operating income

$

35,687

$

67,953

$

172,471

$

230,346








Per diluted share:






Net income

$

0.02

$

2.15

$

3.93

$

3.75

Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax

(0.62)

0.92

0.82

(0.41)

Operating income

$

0.64

$

1.23

$

3.11

$

4.16








Combined ratio



95.8

%

93.0

%

Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development



0.9

%

(1.0)

%

Combined ratio-accident period basis



96.7

%

92.0

%


(a)

See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. 

(b)

Federal statutory rate of 21%.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance.  Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis. 

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation

