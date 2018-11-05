Mercury Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of Hill and Woolsey Fires

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Authorities have issued evacuation notices for Californians in the areas of the Hill and Woolsey Fires and Mercury Insurance is ready to assist homeowner policyholders who have had to leave their homes or whose property has suffered fire damage. Mercury representatives are available to help with claims (http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/insurance-claims/how-to-file-insurance-claim.html), arrange for temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders suffer a covered loss or were forced to evacuate. The Mercury Insurance emergency response team will set up at the local evacuation center:

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Unit C Simi Valley, CA 93063

Mercury emergency response team will be setup in the parking lot on November 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's important for everyone to get to their families and pets to safety by following evacuation orders," said Mercury's VP of Property Claims Christopher O'Rourke. "Mercury is here to help our customers with their claims 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Policyholders should call the Mercury Claims Hotline at (800) 503-3724 to report losses as soon as possible, so we can begin to help."

If a claim needs to be filed, O'Rourke advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help speed up the process.

When filing a claim

Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.

Be prepared to provide your policy number.

Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.

Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.

Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

ABOUT MERCURY INSURANCE

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

