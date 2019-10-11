Mercury Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of the Saddleridge Fire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for Californians impacted by the Saddleridge Fire and Mercury Insurance is ready to assist homeowner policyholders who have had to leave their homes in response to those orders or whose property has suffered fire damage, whether partial or total.

Mercury representatives are available to help with claims if their property has suffered damage (http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/insurance-claims/how-to-file-insurance-claim.html), arrange for temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders suffer a covered loss or were forced to leave their homes in response to mandatory evacuation orders. For future updates about how the Mercury Insurance emergency response team is assisting policyholders, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

"It's important for everyone to get their families and pets to safety by following evacuation orders," said Mercury's VP of Property Claims Christopher O'Rourke. "Mercury is here to help our customers who were forced to leave their homes due to the mandatory evacuation orders and they should contact their agents or call the Mercury Claims Hotline at (800) 503-3724 for help. Californians should keep their receipts for these additional living expenses as their homeowners or renters insurance policy can help them recoup this money.

"Mercury also recommends that policyholders report losses as soon as possible, so we can begin to assist with the rebuilding process."

If a claim needs to be filed, O'Rourke advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help speed up the process.

When filing a claim

Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.

Be prepared to provide your policy number.

Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.

Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.

Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

