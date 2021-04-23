Mercury Insurance Reduces Rates in Virginia

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance announced today that its auto insurance policyholders in Virginia will see an average rate decrease of 8%, effective April 23 for new customers and June 27 for renewals, which will save policyholders an average of $126 a year. Additionally, homeowners insurance rates for Virginians are being reduced by an average of 3.5% percent. This reduction immediately applies to new customers beginning April 23 and policy renewals beginning June 12, and will save Mercury policyholders an average of $27 a year.

"We're happy to put money back in our Virginia customers' pockets," said Sarah Wang, Virginia product manager at Mercury Insurance "We're also focusing on helping coastal Virginia residents get and maintain their insurance coverage, since obtaining the proper amount of protection has been a challenge for those in coastal communities in the past.

"Mercury Insurance is voluntarily reducing its rates to help consumers because we believe affordable insurance should be available for everyone."

Mercury operates through a network of 488 independent insurance agents in Virginia. Residents can also go to www.mercuryinsurance.com to get an auto or homeowners insurance quote.

"There are even more ways to save money with Mercury," said Wang. "The rate reduction can also be combined with other discounts like bundling home and auto insurance policies, which can allow up to 14% savings on an auto policy and up to 21% savings on a homeowners policy – the savings can add up to a lot of money to help out Virginia residents."

Wang offers these tips when shopping for auto or homeowners insurance:

Talk to a local Mercury agent, who can help uncover additional savings and tailor a coverage package customized to meet your needs.

Insurance can be complicated, so it's important to get expert advice from a professional local independent Mercury agent. They know the local area and can really help you get the right coverage at the best possible price.

Shop around to see what's out there. Your agent can help do this for you.

Remember, price is only part of the equation. Be sure to select a company with a solid financial background that will be there for you when you need to make a claim. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, two of the industry's leading independent rating agencies. Reviews and customer testimonials are also an important to consider. Mercury is a four-time honoree on Insure.com's "Best Auto Insurance Companies" list and has been awarded many other accolades.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

