Mercury Insurance Wants to Know: Are You an LA Kings Superfan?

"The pandemic has put fans in the penalty box, but we're not going to let that keep us from helping our longtime partners create a great fan experience," said Erik Thompson, Mercury's vice president of advertising and public relations. "For more than a decade we've been honored to share in the passion of chanting 'Go Kings Go' at a sold out STAPLES Center. So, we want to bring that same level of excitement in Southland homes.

"Mercury's show off your Kings 'superfan' side is how we break out of the penalty box by showing the world how passionate fans are about this team."

LA Kings Superfans

The LA Kings Superfan contest runs until March 15, 2021. LA Kings fans can enter now by uploading photos and videos at MercuryInsurance.com/Kings, or tagging social posts on Instagram or Twitter with #MercuryKingsSuperfan for a chance to win. Winners will be chosen each week for prizes, including LA Kings merchandise, a Zoom call with an LA Kings player or $670, the average amount customers save when they switch their auto insurance to Mercury.

All entries will be included in the judging for the Grand Prize – a Luxury Box at Home, including:

A 55" Toshiba 4K Ultra HD FireTV Edition;

Ultra HD FireTV Edition; Four silver team-signed jerseys;

A $500 Blaze Pizza gift card; and

Blaze Pizza gift card; and A McDonald's SuperFan Game Day Meal, which includes favorites like Chicken McNuggets, Big Mac sandwiches, World Famous Fries, McFlurries for dessert, a $500 Arch card and McDonald's swag.

Mercury Insurance Concert Series Intermission Shows

Mercury Insurance is bringing its popular concert series to LA Kings fans via intermission performances, launching Feb. 27 with Gene Noble. Noble's performance, tying into #NHLBlackHistory, will be the first of seven intermission shows Mercury will run during the first intermission of Saturday home and away games.. LA Kings fans can watch the performances on Mercury's social channels and the LA Kings social channels.

"The LA Kings are honored to celebrate #NHLBlackHistory as our organization has planned several important initiatives to not only raise awareness, but also to specifically help create more opportunity within the sport of hockey," said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. "We are thrilled to partner with both Mercury Insurance and with the talented Gene Noble, an up-and-coming artist who shares our vision.

"I encourage everyone on February 27 to join us for this special musical appearance by Gene on our social media channels. It is going to be a lot of fun."

Visit www.mercuryinsurance.com/MICS for more information on the intermission shows and to watch the performances in their entirety after the games.

Mercury – one of California's leading providers of auto and homeowners insurance – also sponsors the Anaheim Ducks. 2021 marks the 14th year Mercury has sponsored the Los Angeles Kings and the seventh year Mercury has sponsored the Anaheim Ducks.

Visit www.mercuryinsurance.com to learn more about all of Mercury's products and services.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance