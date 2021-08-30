Mercury Insurance Wins J.D. Power Digital Experience Study Award

The study, which evaluates digital consumer experiences among P&C insurance shoppers seeking quotes and existing customers conducting typical policy-servicing activities, examines functional aspects of desktop, mobile web and mobile apps based on five factors: ease of navigation; appearance; availability of key information; range of services; and clarity of the information.

"Insurance can be confusing, so we designed a digital experience that makes it easy for consumers and customers to quickly access information, learn more about our products and services, or get a quote," said Erik Thompson, Mercury Insurance Vice President of Advertising and PR. "Our digital platforms provide in-depth information about a variety of insurance topics, including money-saving tips and advice, wildfire preparedness, claims assistance and coverage information that helps shoppers make the right insurance decisions for their specific situations."

The J.D. Power U.S. Digital Experience Study was conducted in partnership with Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and user experience research to the financial services and healthcare industries. It is based on 11,548 evaluations and was fielded in February-March 2021.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

