Mercury Jets And Acqualina Resort & Spa To Offer A Luxury Experience Package For The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale International Airport based private jet charter company Mercury Jets has announced a luxury experience partnership with the Five Star Acqualina Resort & Spa for the 59th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show set to take place from October 31st through November 4th, 2018.

The "Fly & Sea" luxury boat show experience package will bring a new way of experiencing the largest in-water boat show in the world. Exhibits at FLIBS range from astonishing super-yachts, fishing gear to nautical themed home goods and interiors. The package includes a 3-night stay in a luxury three-bedroom oceanfront suite at Acqualina Resort & Spa with a $250 voucher to dine at Il Mulino New York restaurant. Guests will also receive 5 VIP tickets to the boat show, and arranged transportation from your private jet to the hotel, as well as the boat show. Mercury Jet's white-glove concierge team will also arrange a roundtrip flight from any New York City airport to Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) and help you select the aircraft that best suits your needs.

"Many of our guests fly on private jets so this is the perfect package to elevate their experience at this year's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner at Acqualina Resort.

"We are looking forward to what this enhanced experience will do for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the community at large," said David Gitman, Executive Director of Mercury Jets.

Total package rates: $38,282.00 (light jet), $44,282.00 (mid-size jet) and $54,282.00 (heavy jet). To purchase, please call 954-359-0111 (877-359-6732). Package is valid between October 31 and November 4th, 2018 and cannot be combined with any other offers.

SOURCE Mercury Jets

