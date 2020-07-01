Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Kicks Off Summer with New Center in Washington

WASHINGTON, Mo., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care in Franklin County will open on July 1. The new location, at 901 Patients First Drive in Washington, Missouri, will replace the Mercy Convenient Care and join the 12 Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care locations throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Washington-area patients will have the option to quickly and easily save their spot online for an in-center visit or to schedule a Video Visit with a Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care provider at gohealthuc.com/St-Louis . Video Visits give patients the option to connect with trusted Mercy-GoHealth providers from the safety and comfort of their homes and are available for both non-COVID and COVID-19 related issues.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care treats adults and children six months and older for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries such as flu, fever, asthma, allergies, minor cuts and burns, pink eye, urinary tract infections, sports injuries, fractures, sprains and strains, and more. COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing is also available at all centers in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

"Our long-standing partnership with Mercy enables us to bring high quality, customer-focused urgent care services to the greater Washington area," said Sherry Buebendorf, Market President for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care. "Our new center will enable us to provide unparalleled customer experiences, including easily accessible online tools to families in another Mercy market."

"Over the last two years, there have been a dozen Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Cares opened in the surrounding counties and we're excited to bring this model to patients in Franklin County," said Dr. David Chalk, President of Mercy Clinic Four Rivers division. "With GoHealth Urgent Care's national reputation for high patient satisfaction scores, this will be a perfect combination with Mercy as we strive to provide our patients the very best in accessible and connected care. By joining forces, we are able to focus on caring for our patients when, where and how they want it."

All Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, including holidays. We are in-network with most major insurance plans. For patients without health insurance, we offer affordable self-pay rates. Learn more about Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, save your spot, pre-register and view a full list of in-network insurance plans by visiting us online at gohealthuc.com/St-Louis.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 150 urgent care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .

About Mercy

Mercy , named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years (2016 to 2019) by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy includes more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 45,000 co-workers and 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services , and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.

