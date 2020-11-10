Meredith Corporation and Health Media Network Join Forces to Launch Strategic Advertising and Content Alliance

NORWALK, Conn., and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Media Network (HMN), a leading Point of Care and OOH media company, and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today announced a first-to-market strategic alliance that brings Meredith's trusted content to doctors' offices throughout the country. The new Meredith Health Media Network Alliance enables advertisers to engage healthcare focused consumers across all Meredith assets as well as HMN's fully addressable video networks which includes Women's and Men's Health, Kids and Family Network, and the one of a kind PetCare TV.

Through this alliance, Meredith gains a new distribution channel for its essential and inspiring lifestyle and entertainment video content bringing brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, SHAPE, EatingWell, PARENTS, Allrecipes, FOOD & WINE, Southern Living, Health and Travel + Leisure, among others, to a wider audience while programming against key lifestyle themes such as healthy living, fitness travel, cooking and pop culture. Combined with Health Media Network's wellness and healthcare focus, this alliance provides an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to engage target-rich audiences in a 360-brand approach.

Matt Petersen, SVP of Strategic Content of Meredith Corporation, said "This alliance is uniquely positioned to be a win across the board, benefitting the consumer, our advertising partners, Meredith and Health Media Network. Due to the premium quality of our content, the consumers' in-office experience is transformed in a way that prioritizes relaxation and enjoyment. Second, our advertising clients can align with trusted, proven partners to share their messages with a receptive audience of patients and healthcare visitors. Finally, this new offering provides tremendous opportunity for both Meredith and HMN to scale our point-of-care businesses across a national footprint."

"This strategic alliance between HMN and Meredith delivers on the innovation and multi touch opportunities the advertising community is craving from this industry. Together, we are able to offer a unique consumer and advertiser experience not available anywhere else in point-of-care marketing," said Carlo DiMarco, EVP Development of Health Media Network.

"Health Media Network is focused on providing our practice and media partners with a best-in-class experience on every level. Our relationship with Meredith Corporation will help us to deliver on our commitment to provide compelling, relevant and inspiring content to ever location within our healthcare footprint. This deal will also enable us to dramatically scale the business which presents great opportunities for all," said Christopher J. Culver, CEO of Health Media Network.

John Kenyon, Managing Director of Meredith's Targeted Media Health, was integral to formulating this alliance and will lead the day-to-day operations for Meredith. "The pandemic has forced a period of disruption in POC overall and we're seeing this as a transformative opportunity. The Meredith Health Media Network Alliance is an excellent example of this evolution," he added. "The alliance creates an experience unmatched in the POC space and sets the groundwork for the development of innovative solutions for consumers, practices and advertisers alike."

The new Meredith Health Media Network Alliance provides entertainment, information, and inspiration to an audience of patients who spend significant time in doctors' office waiting rooms.

ABOUT HEALTH MEDIA NETWORK

Health Media Network is a privately held Company founded in 2007 by Christopher J. Culver, owner and CEO. HMN is a leading place-based media provider focused on delivering health, wellness and lifestyle programming to consumer audiences in healthcare venues across the country. Our mission is to inform, entertain and empower people to live their best and healthiest lives. We engage with millions of consumers via our owned and operated TV screens and custom-published print wallboard and wellness literature. Our footprint includes healthcare and veterinary locations in over 200 DMAs nationwide.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers and the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

