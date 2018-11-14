Meredith Corporation Bolsters Sales Team For Luxury Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) has named Melissa Strome Automotive and Finance Director and Maria Eliason Fashion Director of the company's Luxury Group, effective immediately. Strome, who most recently worked at Active Interest Media, and Eliason, formerly of The New York Times, report to Katy Bano, Associate Publisher of Departures.

"Melissa and Maria's proven experience, deep relationships and understanding of the luxury business make them the ideal candidates to drive revenue growth for Departures, Travel + Leisure, and Food & Wine," said Giulio Capua, VP, Group Publisher, Luxury at Meredith Corporation. "Meredith is a major player in the luxury space and I am thrilled Melissa and Maria are joining the team to grow revenue for this significant category."

Strome was most recently Publisher of Yoga Journal at Active Interest Media, where she led sales and marketing initiatives across all platforms, and launched several brand extensions, such as the annual Live Be Yoga Tour. Previously, Strome held senior sales leadership roles at The New Yorker, Every Day with Rachael Ray, and Marie Claire.

Eliason joins Meredith from The New York Times, where she grew the fashion, luxury, and retail digital advertising categories as Advertising Director. Prior, she held senior roles at the Daily Beast, InStyle, and at Vanity Fair, where she was Executive Director of International Fashion and earned the Salesperson of the Year recognition.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

