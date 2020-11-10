Meredith Corporation Brands PEOPLE, Allrecipes And Better Homes & Gardens Rank No. 1, No. 2 And No. 7 Of Top 10 Largest Brand Audiences Across Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation 's (NYSE: MDP) category-leading brands—PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, DEPARTURES, PARENTS and SHAPE—have achieved significant performances in audience rankings, according to the latest Magazine Media 360° Brand Audience Report produced by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) for September 2020, which covers nearly 100 magazine brands and 21 publishing companies.

PEOPLE, one of the world's leading entertainment media brands, ranks No. 1 in Total Brand Audience across platforms with 89.1 million, followed by Allrecipes, America's largest digital food media brand, at No. 2 with 61.7 million and Better Homes & Gardens at No. 7 with 37.8 million.

"We're extremely proud of our team's commitment to keeping nearly 95% of all U.S. women informed, entertained and inspired and helping them get through this time as best as possible," added Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines.

"This latest report speaks volumes to Meredith's commitment to high-quality food, family, home and entertainment content and reinforces how trusted brands and relevant, fact-based content and storytelling are more important than ever," said Catherine Levene, President/Chief Digital Officer of Meredith Digital.

Other highlights are as follows:

PRINT & DIGITAL AUDIENCE:

PEOPLE ranks No. 2 with 31.8 million

ranks No. 2 with Better Homes & Gardens ranks No. 3 with 29.5 million

ranks No. 3 with Southern Living ranks No. 9 with 14.7 million

WEB AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 2 with 10.1 million

ranks No. 2 with PEOPLE ranks No. 5 with 5.1 million

MOBILE WEB AUDIENCE:

PEOPLE ranks No. 1 with 50.5 million

ranks No. 1 with Allrecipes ranks No. 2 with 37.3 million

VIDEO AUDIENCE:

Allrecipes ranks No. 10 with 4.7 million

Meredith brands also performed well in the Average Monthly Audience percentage growth comparison for September 2020 versus 2019. Entertainment Weekly's Print and Digital Audience increased 19.1% at No. 8 in the set, followed by Travel + Leisure at No. 9 in the set with a 18.5% increase. DEPARTURES' Mobile Web Audience rose 107.9%, ranking No. 4 in the set. PARENTS' Video Audience grew 390.2% at No. 1 in the set, while SHAPE's Video Audience rose 131.6% for a No. 9 ranking.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers and the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

