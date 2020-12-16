Meredith Corporation Expands Rachael Ray In Season With New Subscription Model, Returning to Home Delivery Just in Time for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced today that it is now making Rachael Ray In Season available for home delivery via the Meredith Magazine Store with the Winter/Spring 2021 issue. At the same, the quarterly continues to be available at newsstands with a $9.99 cover price. The next issue will be available nationwide beginning February 12, 2021.

"We're excited to give Rachael's passionate brand enthusiasts the opportunity to secure Rachael Ray In Season via annual subscription based on their positive response to the newsstand product," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "Pivoting Rachael Ray In Season to our proven consumer-driven model is the most effective next step based on our successful experience with Traditional Home, Cooking Light and Coastal Living."

Rachael Ray, Founder and Editorial Director said, "I'm so proud of Rachael Ray In Season and everyone who has a hand in creating it. This magazine represents all the ways we can still celebrate each other, our families and ourselves, especially after a year that's been so difficult. I'm thankful for the support of our readers and absolutely thrilled to be returning to home delivery because we want to deliver hope, love and few small ideas that make every day a little more delicious."

An annual subscription of Rachael Ray In Season costs $20 for four issues and can be purchased at RachaelRayMag.com/presale. The brand also lives at RachaelRayMag.com and includes growing food enthusiast followings on Facebook and Instagram . Rachael Ray In Season is directed by Editor In Chief Lauren Iannotti.

"Every issue is designed to be a collector's item, giving readers an immersive experience they'll want to stretch out rather than race through with richer, of-the-moment content that's personal in every way," said Iannotti. "The return to subscriptions is a strong testament to the power of Rachael's inspiring and fun recipes, seasonal how-to's and ideas that are now more relevant than ever to home cooks and food enthusiasts."

Earlier this year, the brand debuted a fresh, redesigned look and format under its new name, Rachael Ray In Season, with an upgraded paper stock, bolder photography and new editorial sections and insider contributors. At the same time, Meredith transitioned it from a monthly subscription magazine to a newsstand-only quarterly bookazine.

Rachael Ray In Season is produced by Meredith Premium Publishing (MPP), which produces more than 300 special interest issues per year and focuses on producing the highest-quality, premium magazines from a content and packaging perspective.

Recent MPP launches include Sweet July with Ayesha Curry, Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott and the reimaginations of Traditional Home, Coastal Living and Cooking Light. With nearly 1.3 million pockets nationwide and over 42% of the premium bookazine market, MPP provides customers with a superior product and immersive experience, having sold more than 18 million copies at retail in fiscal 2020.

ABOUT RACHAEL RAY IN SEASON

Rachael Ray In Season, formerly Rachael Ray Every Day, serves as an adventure with Rachael as your tour guide. We're on a mission to tell stories, offer inspiration and get readers excited about cooking with their families. With a quarterly frequency and distribution of 400,000, each issue is filled with accessible yet elevated recipes, along with advice and actionable information on entertaining, health, home and pets from the experts Rachael trusts the most. Launched in 2005, Rachael Ray's magazine brand has a loyal following of food enthusiasts on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MEREDITH'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart . Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse , award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

