Meredith Corporation Included On The Forbes 2021 List Of America's Best Employers

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) has been included on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced this morning and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

"Our employees are hands down the best in the media business and make Meredith the outstanding company that it is today," said Meredith Chairman and CEO Tom Harty. "During an unprecedented time, they have remained resilient and passionate about ensuring that the same quality of inspirational and relevant content is delivered to millions of Americans. In turn, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment, promote career development, and provide industry-leading benefits. Our employees also drive our continuing focus on social responsibility, including diversity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, and giving back to the communities where we live and work. On behalf of our 5,000 Meredith employees, I am honored to be recognized by Forbes and Statista as one of America's Best Employers."

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers for 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded the Best Employer designation – 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers that stood out either positively or negatively within specific industries.

According to Douglas Lopenzina, Vice President, Content Licensing and Syndication at Forbes Media, "Forbes paused our annual Best Employers ranking last year as the world focused on the pandemic, but we are pleased to relaunch this important ranking for 2021, recognizing American employers who rose to the challenge, kept their workforce safe and pivoted their business in service to the public."

