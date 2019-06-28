Meredith Corporation Names Farah Zaman Chief Privacy Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company reaching approximately 180 million American consumers – including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women – announced today that Farah Zaman has been named Chief Privacy Officer, effective immediately. Zaman will be responsible for leading Meredith's privacy compliance, education, and protection strategies across all businesses and locations. She will report to Chief Development Officer and General Counsel John Zieser.

"Protecting our consumers' privacy and data is a major priority for Meredith," said Zieser. "Farah is passionate about data privacy and we are very fortunate to have someone with her expertise join the Meredith team."

Zaman has spent her career working on privacy matters and has helped companies navigate new issues around data use and sharing. She has promoted innovation and efficiency while balancing customer expectations and trust.

Prior to joining Meredith, Zaman served as Senior Global Data Privacy Counsel for Colgate Palmolive where she led the global data privacy program and advised the company's global legal organization, stakeholders and senior leadership on data privacy matters. Previously she served as Senior Counsel of Privacy for Nielsen.

Zaman began her career in government, serving as a post-graduate legal fellow in the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, and subsequently as an Agency Attorney in the Office of Data Privacy for the New York City Department of Social Services.

"Data is incredibly useful to our business; however, its misuse would cause an erosion in public trust," said Zaman. "This is a fascinating time to be involved in privacy issues and I am looking forward to joining the Meredith team and helping shape its privacy policies and strategies in this rapidly evolving time."

Zaman's passion for data privacy extends to her volunteerism. She has served as Chair of the International Women's Rights Committee of the New York County Women's Bar Association, and as an Advisory Board Member for The Resolution Project, an organization that aims to develop socially responsible young leaders. Currently, she serves as a Board Member of the Carnegie Mellon Board of Advisors for the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Zaman received her B.S. in Decision Science and International Relations from Carnegie Mellon University. She received her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches approximately 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets — including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland — and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional or national level.

