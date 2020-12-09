Meredith Corporation Promotes Alysia Borsa to President of Meredith Digital and Names Amanda Dameron Chief Digital Content Officer As Digital Business Shows Strong Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) newly promoted National Media Group President Catherine Levene today announced two key executive leadership appointments: Alysia Borsa has been elevated to President of Meredith Digital from Chief Business and Data Officer, succeeding Levene, and Amanda Dameron has been named Chief Digital Content Officer, a newly created position overseeing the digital content and strategy for the company's category-leading brands, including PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living, InStyle and FOOD & WINE, among others. Borsa's promotion is effective immediately. Dameron, formerly Head of Content at Tastemade, joins Meredith on January 4, 2021. Borsa reports to Levene and Dameron will report to Borsa.

Meredith, the leading brand-led multi-platform media company, engages nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 150 million digital consumers.

"Alysia and Amanda bring proven executive leadership experience and success in building powerful brands and strengthening trusted relationships with passionate consumers and advertisers during one of the most transformational times across the media landscape," Levene said.

"Alysia's distinguished record and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in Meredith achieving many key recent milestones this year, including our record-breaking 15 percent growth in digital advertising in our most recent quarter, the launch of the Meredith Data Studio and the expansion of business partnerships with a wide array of retailers and blue chip marketers," Levene continued. "Amanda's extraordinary digital content expertise and success in building scalable video offerings will bring additional strength to our digital leadership team. She is an industry visionary who has a proven reputation of breaking audience records and bringing lifestyle brands to new heights."

In her new role, Borsa oversees all National Media Group digital strategy, content, products, technology, sales, marketing, e-commerce and operations. Digital advertising contributed 38 percent of the company's total fiscal 2020 revenue.

"I am excited about continuing to grow our digital business, building on our trusted brands, our unique insights and our immersive experiences across all digital platforms to drive meaningful consumer engagement and value for our partners," Borsa said. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead the talented Meredith Digital team and build on Catherine's success."

Since joining Meredith nearly a decade ago, Borsa has served in several executive roles, including EVP/Chief Data Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Meredith, she held senior positions in the technology and telecommunications industries at Nokia, Comcast and Accenture, developing and executing strategies to grow new and legacy businesses. Borsa serves on the ANA's Data & Technology Growth Council and the boards of directors of the Interactive Advertising Bureau; AdLedger, an industry blockchain trade group; and 4-H, a nonprofit youth development organization.

Dameron will be responsible for all aspects of Meredith's digital editorial, video and audio content. She has spent her career in digital and print media, driving innovative content creation and massive audience growth at every turn.

"It's a tremendous honor to join Meredith at this pivotal point in publishing, when audiences are hungry for quality content they can trust and that is available to them on any platform they prefer. Through Meredith's powerhouse portfolio of exceptional brands and rich history of excellence, we will continue to deliver powerful, authentic storytelling in new and innovative ways, providing education, entertainment and inspiration to millions of passionate, engaged consumers," Dameron said. "I am delighted to join my new colleagues as we work together to create impactful content that resonates deeply with our audiences."

Most recently, Dameron played a pivotal role in expanding Tastemade's global audience to more than 300 million monthly viewers on all of its major digital, mobile and streaming television platforms, streaming more than 2.5 billion views each month. During Dameron's three-year tenure, she also launched a home and design vertical for the award-winning video media company. Prior to that, she was Editor in Chief and EVP of Content at Dwell, where she led the shelter brand's creative content across all platforms. Dameron began her career as a staff editor at Architectural Digest and Western Interiors and Design, creating digital and print content around design, architecture, art and travel.

