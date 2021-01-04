Meredith Corporation's John Kenyon Named Co-Chair for Point of Care Communication Council

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today announced Vice President and Managing Director of Meredith Targeted Media Health John Kenyon's election to co-chair of Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3), a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for the effective use of the point of care (POC) channel to advance healthcare outcomes. Kenyon shares the co-chair position with Richard Awdeh, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CheckedUp, effective immediately.

Recognized as a pioneer in the point-of-care space, Kenyon brings more than three decades of hands-on strategic marketing and sales experience in healthcare and adjacent industries to this nonprofit role. In his new PoC3 position, Kenyon will work closely with association members to help accelerate the growth of POC and promote its positive impact as a vital and engaging channel for healthcare marketing.

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with industry executives and thought leaders to help influence and amplify the future of POC marketing and advance this industry in the process," Kenyon said. "With Richard's partnership, our immediate focus will be an expansion of the overall opportunities for POC . Beyond emphasizing trust as part of POC's core identity, efforts will be put forth to educate the broader advertising community about the unique value inherent in this important channel."

As Vice President and Managing Director of Meredith's Targeted Media Health division, Kenyon oversees all aspects of business development, strategic partnerships and sales. He and his team consistently deliver outstanding POC program performance resulting in extraordinarily high customer satisfaction levels.

ABOUT MEREDITH'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

ABOUT THE POINT OF CARE COMMUNICATION COUNCIL (POC3)

The Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3) exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Learn more at PoC3.org.

