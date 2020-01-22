Meredith To Partner With Ayesha Curry To Launch New Quarterly Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; Meredith.com )—the leading media and marketing company, reaching nearly 115 million American women every month and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women—announced today that it will partner with New York Times best-selling author, restaurateur, chef, television host and producer Ayesha Curry on a new lifestyle magazine. Known for her growing food empire, Curry will infuse her unique perspective on food, family and home into every issue of this new extension of her lifestyle brand.

The premier issue will debut on newsstands nationwide in May 2020 with a cover price of $9.99 and an initial newsstand print run of 400,000.

"I'm overjoyed to have the opportunity to share my lifestyle philosophy about the subjects I deeply care about—family, friendship, food, community and home—with a new audience and in a new format," said Curry. "I, like so many of us, grew up flipping through the pages of the Meredith Corporation's iconic magazines. To now have a magazine of my own feels like a dream come true. As a woman of color, it's important to me that media reflects real, relatable women, and I'm excited to create an outlet for young men and women that celebrates diversity and inclusivity."

The magazine will feature bold photography and a heavy paper stock, as well as a limited amount of advertising opportunities for premium clients to reach a high-quality audience.

"Ayesha's fresh and influential voice has an impressive connection to 9 million passionate fans and followers," said Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines. "We're excited to work with her to expand her voice to magazine media and inform her already strong base on a wide range of lifestyle issues, including food, wellness, family and community."

Meredith and Curry plan to announce the new magazine's title in the next few months.

Curry is repped by CAA, attorney Bob Myman at Myman Greenspan and ID Public Relations.

ABOUT AYESHA CURRY

Ayesha Curry is a renowned restaurateur, chef, New York Times best-selling author and host of the EllenTube series "Fempire with Ayesha Curry." She was featured on the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle, and she has amassed over 9 million avid social media followers and subscribers. The face of today's modern "mompreneur," Ayesha has her own line of cookware, bedding, jewelry, kitchen textiles and mealkits. Ayesha is an ambassador for No Kid Hungry, an organization fighting to end childhood hunger, and along with her husband, is the co-founder of their family-founded charity, Eat. Learn. Play. with a mission to end childhood hunger, ensure universal access to quality education and enable healthy, active lifestyles. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon, and husband, Stephen.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

