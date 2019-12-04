Meredith To Present At UBS Investor Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company with national brands serving 185 million unduplicated Americans — including 115 million unduplicated American women and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women; 150 million digital monthly unique visitors; and a paid subscription base of 42 million — and 30 million viewers via 17 local television stations in fast-growing markets, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference at 2:45 p.m. EST on December 10, 2019. Access to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of meredith.com.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's balanced portfolio consistently generates substantial free-cash flow, and the Company is committed to growing Total Shareholder Return through dividend payments, share repurchases and strategic investments. Meredith's current annualized dividend of $2.30 per share yields more than 6 percent. Meredith has paid a dividend for 72 straight years and increased it for 26 consecutive years.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

