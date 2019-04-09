Meredith's FOOD & WINE Announces The Best New Chefs In America 2019

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meredith's (NYSE: MDP, Meredith.com) FOOD & WINE has announced the Best New Chefs in America 2019, the highly anticipated annual list of the most innovative and up-and-coming epicurean talent in the country today. The franchise's 10 winners hail from restaurants in 10 cities. The 2019 class joins the ranks of former Best New Chefs, including game changers such as Andrew Carmellini, Daniel Boulud, David Chang, Michael Symon, Nancy Silverton, Nobu Matsuhisa, Stephanie Izard, Thomas Keller, and Tom Colicchio.

FOOD & WINE chose the Best New Chefs after a months-long scouting process in which Restaurant Editor at Large Jordana Rothman flew some 30,000 miles to dine across America. The release of this class comes on the heels of the launch of FOOD & WINE's new multimedia food business hub, F&W Pro. The brand launched the platform for the food and beverage industry to highlight great leaders, share business best practices and celebrate the enduring values of mentorship.

"We're thrilled to welcome this extraordinary new class of Best New Chefs to the Food & Wine family. We pride ourselves on scouting the most dynamic culinary talent, and this group of chefs has it in spades," says Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "This year, with the launch of Food & Wine Pro and the Best New Chef Mentorship Program, we're investing in the success of these chefs' careers like never before."

Today, the brand will celebrate the class in New York City. The programming includes the Best New Chef Mentorship Program, an afternoon of conversations with past Best New Chefs, including Tom Colicchio, George Mendes, Missy Robbins and Rocco DiSpirito, as well as industry leaders like Becca Parrish and Phil Baltz. The session will cover topics including healthy kitchen cultures, self-care, mental health, business development, media and PR. Members of this year's class will also be paired with Best New Chef alums to form yearlong mentorships.

Meet the new class:

FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS 2019

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast, Dallas

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith/Kin, Washington, DC

Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn – Elk, Mendocino

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora

Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York

Bryan Furman, B's Cracklin, Atlanta

Nite Yun, Nyum Bai, Oakland

Paxx Caraballo Moll, Jungle Bao Bao, San Juan

Brandon Go, Hayato, Los Angeles

For more information on the winners, click here.

Tonight, the 2019 winners will be celebrated at FOOD & WINE's annual Best New Chefs party at New York City's Gramercy Tavern, which is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year. The winners will also be featured in the July Restaurant Issue of FOOD & WINE and at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, June 14–16.

The 2019 Class of Best New Chefs will be celebrated tonight by advertising partners S. Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Château D'Esclans, Blue Moon Brewing Company, BelGioioso Cheese and illy caffè.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware and cookware. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain and travel better—every day and everywhere.

