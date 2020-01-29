Meredith's Parents And CNN HLN Team Up For New Broadcast Series

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's Parents and CNN HLN announced today that they have joined forces to provide regular weekly coverage of parenting subjects on HLN's On The Story with Lynn Smith. Through this collaboration, Parents editors join host Lynn Smith on air and explore a range of topics and issues facing parents today.

"Lynn Smith and her On the Story team take a closeup look at the topics that most impact our audience, and it's hard not to find a parenting angle in most of our stories. We are excited about collaborating with the editors of Parents and giving our audiences perspectives that may not be found elsewhere. Our partnership gives us the insight and expertise needed when tackling important, relatable issues," said Stephanie Todd, Vice President, Programming, HLN.

"On The Story, which features the most talked about stories of the day, is a perfect partner to discuss our trusted content about a variety of issues that parents deal with on a daily basis. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring thoughtful conversations on timely parenting topics to the HLN audience," said Julia Dennison, Executive Editor of Parents.com, who appears regularly on On The Story.

Recent collaboration between Parents and HLN's On The Story have covered topics ranging from kids and nutrition to gun violence, social media usage and alarming teen trends like "sadfishing" and vaping.

For more, tune in to CNN HLN 's On The Story, weekdays 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST.

ABOUT PARENTS

The Parents brand, the leading source of busy, millennial moms, reaches nearly 12 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and nearly 10 million through its digital platforms. With a 90+ year history of delivering trusted content, Parents provides an empowering voice that helps parents make the best decisions for their families while celebrating the joy of raising healthy, happy children. Parents is produced by Meredith Corporation.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.parents.com/

