Meredith's Stop, Breathe & Think Launches Second Season Of "Chill Pill" On Snapchat Discover

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Stop, Breathe & Think today announced the second season launch of its Snapchat show "Chill Pill." The new season will premiere Sunday, March 8 and weekly episodes will bring Snapchatters simple and enjoyable mindfulness activities to help with anxiety, drama, and sleepless nights.

"As one of the first Shows on Discover focused on mindfulness, we're proud to be an integral part of Snapchat's efforts to support the emotional well-being of its community," said Senior Head of Content and original co-founder of Stop, Breathe & Think Jamie Price.

The second season follows the success of the first, which garnered over 4 million unique viewers. The 12-episode season will cover topics ranging from social anxiety to overcoming procrastination and is timed to address "Sunday Scaries."

"Stop, Breathe & Think's innovation and leadership in the mindfulness space is a testament to its ability to expand beyond platforms and build a lasting connection with a vast audience," said Meredith Consumer Products President Tom Witschi.

According to a recent Meredith study conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, American women are facing stress at heightened epidemic levels. Two-thirds of Gen Z women surveyed said, "The way things are going, I don't know how I'm going to cope with the stress if it continues at this pace."

To watch "Chill Pill" on Snapchat, click here.

ABOUT STOP, BREATHE & THINK

Stop, Breathe & Think is a personalized emotional wellness platform that helps kids and adults build the emotional strength and confidence to handle whatever comes their way. The five-star-rated app, winner of the 2017 Webby People's Voice Award for Best Health App, is paving the way to everyday emotional wellness with bite-size personalized content and activities based on user emotions.

Co-founded by Jamie Price and Julie Campistron, Stop, Breathe & Think has achieved large consumer appeal, with over 4.5 million organic downloads. Its personalized experience has been praised by users and media and has allowed the team to build the world's largest database of real-life emotional data, with over 17 million emotional check-ins to date. That data is unequivocally proving the efficacy of the app, especially as it relates to stress and anxiety decrease. Stop, Breathe & Think is available on iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa and online at http://www.stopbreathethink.com.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

