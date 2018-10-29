Meridian Bank hires SBA Lending Team

"We are thrilled to welcome Rocco and his team to Meridian," said Chris Annas, President and CEO of the Bank. "Rocco is a veteran in SBA lending in the Delaware Valley, and his expertise will be a terrific complement to our robust business banking presence."

Considered one of the deans of local SBA lending, Perate's team originated over 200 loans totaling $100 million in just three years in his previous position.

The group will work from Meridian's newly-opened office space on the seventh floor of 1760 Market Street, above Meridian's Philadelphia branch.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, wealth management and electronic payments. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Meridian is listed on NASDAQ under symbol MRBK. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

Contact: Jessica Annas

jannas@meridianbanker.com

484.568.5035

SOURCE Meridian Bank

