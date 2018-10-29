Meridian Bank hires SBA Lending Team
12:31 ET
MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (MRBK) Meridian Bank has hired a five-person SBA lending team led by Rocco Perate, a leader in the local SBA lending community.
Perate's team has been a Top 10 SBA Lender in the Delaware Valley and will play a key role at Meridian, financing up-and-coming start-ups and small businesses and enhancing the Bank's lending effort in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rocco and his team to Meridian," said Chris Annas, President and CEO of the Bank. "Rocco is a veteran in SBA lending in the Delaware Valley, and his expertise will be a terrific complement to our robust business banking presence."
Considered one of the deans of local SBA lending, Perate's team originated over 200 loans totaling $100 million in just three years in his previous position.
The group will work from Meridian's newly-opened office space on the seventh floor of 1760 Market Street, above Meridian's Philadelphia branch.
About Meridian Bank
Meridian is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, wealth management and electronic payments. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Meridian is listed on NASDAQ under symbol MRBK. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.
Contact: Jessica Annas
jannas@meridianbanker.com
484.568.5035
SOURCE Meridian Bank
Share this article