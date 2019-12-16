Meridian Business Services to Receive Investment From MarketSphere

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Business Services LLC ("Meridian"), a Kansas City-based NetSuite Solution Provider, announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a substantial investment from MarketSphere Holdings LLC ("MarketSphere"). Meridian, an Overland Park-based consulting firm was founded originally as a CPA practice in 2003. The business evolved over the years to provide a comprehensive range of services which included tax, audit and outsourced CFO services, then later expanded into technology consulting services by becoming a NetSuite Solution Provider. Over the past few years, Meridian has seen explosive growth and has been named as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal and Ingram's. As this growth occurred, Meridian made the decision to look for strategic investors, and MarketSphere was the perfect fit.

"MarketSphere has a long-term emphasis on clients and employees, as does Meridian, and we believe this investment will provide greater service for our clients and greater opportunities for our employees," said Amy Goode, founder of Meridian. Similar to Meridian, MarketSphere was originally a consulting firm based in Kansas City with a simple vision: to be the most respected business advisory firm in the markets they serve. Meridian Business Services will continue to grow with this vision as its cornerstone.

"Amy and her team have built an outstanding business, and we believe the addition of our enterprise applications experiences will enable significant growth opportunities," said Bruce Allen, Interim CEO for Meridian.

"The addition of Meridian to our portfolio of companies not only provides us the opportunity to re-enter the enterprise applications business with NetSuite, but it also allows us to leverage our capabilities to provide additional services to our clients," said Lonnie Janecek, CEO of MarketSphere.

About Meridian

Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a five-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian Business Services is to be an extension of our client's advisory team to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.

Learn more at meridianbusiness.com

About MarketSphere

MarketSphere is a Midwest-based private investment firm focused on technology and professional services businesses. MarketSphere Consulting was founded in 2002 as a consulting firm helping clients improve business performance, leverage technology, and increase market share through a broad range of advisory and technology solutions. Over time, MarketSphere leveraged this expertise to develop market-leading shared services capabilities, allowing its portfolio companies to focus on growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional service to a national client base across a variety of industries.

MarketSphere's vision is to own, operate, and build innovative businesses that solve key business problems, add value for clients, provide meaningful careers, and give back to the communities served. Learn more at marketsphere.com

