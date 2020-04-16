Meridian Capital Advises Accelalpha on Major Investment by Century Park Capital Partners

SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital LLC, a leading Seattle-based middle market capital sourcing and M&A advisory firm is excited to announce the successful recapitalization of its client, Accelalpha, Inc. ("Accelalpha") by Century Park Capital Partners ("Century Park").

Accelalpha is a premier business and IT consulting firm providing services across a breadth of industries including retail, technology, automotive, and aerospace and defense. The Company primarily focuses on providing end-to-end enterprise solution implementation services. With offices in the U.S., India, and Europe, Accelalpha has established a market-leading position across multiple practice areas serving blue-chip clients around the world.

Patrick Ringland, Managing Director and Head of the Technology Practice at Meridian Capital, stated, "Working with Ganesh and the Accelalpha team has been an absolute pleasure. They have built out deep practice areas and executed their strategic initiatives brilliantly, earning them a deserved, market-leading position. We're thrilled with the outcome for the shareholders and look forward to seeing what the Company can achieve in its next chapter."

This transaction represents continued momentum for Meridian's Technology and Business Services Practices. Other recent transactions include QC Data's acquisition by EN Engineering, Growlr's acquisition by the Meet Group, and two undisclosed acquisitions.

"Meridian Capital has served as a valuable advisor over the past few years and played a critical role in attaining a successful result. The team remained unwavering in its dedication to achieve the best outcome for shareholders. Their experience navigating and negotiating the details and complexities of the transaction proved invaluable. We are very proud of what we have achieved up to this point and look forward to the next phase of our Company's growth story alongside Century Park." – Nat Ganesh, CEO and Founder of Accelalpha

Media Contact:

Michael Barber

Phone: 206.267.0818

Email: [email protected]

