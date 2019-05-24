Meridian chooses MX Pulse to deliver AI-driven insights in online and mobile banking

SILICON SLOPES, Utah and TORONTO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leading provider of financial data services, announced that Meridian is the first financial institution in Canada to choose MX for its new, self-guided financial wellness tool Pulse. With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the third largest in Canada. Recognized as a progressive and innovative financial services provider, it is also the parent company of Canada's newest digital bank, motusbank.

Selecting MX Pulse is part of Meridian's digital strategy and ongoing effort to encourage "money sense" and ultimately a brighter financial future for all its members. With Pulse alerts, Meridian's members will have proactive, personalized nudges on their smartphones in the moment they're needed. Once the tool is live and available to Meridian members in Ontario, it will also be made available to all motusbank members across Canada.

"By investing in data and the latest personalized AI tools, we're showing our members that we are serious about improving their financial health in the present and in the future," said David Baldarelli, SVP, Digital Banking & Enterprise Analytics and COO, motusbank. "Being able to get up and running so quickly with MX and work together as partners to customize Pulse for our members really sealed the deal."

"We're extremely excited about Meridian and motusbank choosing MX Pulse to provide AI-driven insights and advice to its members through online and mobile banking," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "This is a wonderful example of an industry leader using the power of clean data to deliver a world-class experience to its members while outpacing the competition in a rapidly evolving industry."

About MX

MX is the leading provider of financial data services enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

About Meridian

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union and the third largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of its 340,000 Members. Meridian has $21.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019 and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 91 branches across Ontario, and commercial banking services in 11 locations. Meridian Members also have access to THE EXCHANGE® Network, with 3,700 no-fee ABMs across Canada and 500,000 ABMs in the United States. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

About motusbank

motusbank, where banking feels good. We are a full-service digital bank, offering Canadians everything they need for day-to-day banking, including no-fee savings and chequing accounts, unlimited free Interac e-transfers, loans and lines of credit, investments, mortgages and more. motusbank offers access to one of the largest no-fee ATM networks across Canada and around the world and security you can bank on. motusbank is a fully owned subsidiary of Meridian with headquarters in Toronto. We are 100 per cent accountable to our members. When it comes to rates, we'll always aim to please. Our goal is to be fully transparent. No hoop jumping. No fine print. For more information, please visit: motusbank.ca.

