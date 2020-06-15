Meridian Supports Populations Disproportionately Impacted by COVID-19 in Illinois

While the effects of the pandemic are still emerging, current data suggests the virus is disproportionately impacting communities of color and other underserved populations across Illinois. For example, in Chicago, Hispanics/Latinos represent nearly 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases, despite making up nearly 30% of the population; meanwhile, African Americans make up just 15% of the state's population but 33% of COVID-19 deaths.

"Directing resources into underserved communities has never been more vital. Offering added resources for those who are most vulnerable will help save lives and reduce the challenges to overburdened providers," said Theresa Eagleson, Director, Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

"At Meridian, we have a long-standing commitment to serving our state's most vulnerable populations," said Karen Brach, Plan President and CEO, Meridian in Illinois. "The pandemic is disproportionally impacting minority communities and underserved populations across Illinois, and we are committed to working with our provider partners to find new and innovative ways to help narrow this gap."

Meridian announced that the following eight organizations will receive funding to help serve the needs of communities of color and migrant communities in Illinois:

ACCESS Community Health Network – ACCESS works to address the health of underserved communities through preventive care, chronic disease management, and support services across its 34 FQHCs throughout Illinois .

. Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (BCFWC) – BCFWC is a non-profit FQHC committed to providing comprehensive, accessible, timely, and affordable primary health care, preventive education, and social service programs to the Greater Englewood and surrounding communities.

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (CHP) – CHP provides comprehensive, patient-centered primary healthcare for agricultural workers and families throughout Northern and Central Illinois .

(CHP) – CHP provides comprehensive, patient-centered primary healthcare for agricultural workers and families throughout Northern and . Esperanza Health Centers – Esperanza provides bilingual, high-quality primary care, behavioral health, and wellness services to the community, regardless of immigration status, insurance status, or ability to pay. Esperanza's sites in Little Village ( South Lawndale ), Marquette Park (Chicago Lawn), and Brighton Park deliver care to over 20,000 patients each year from communities across Chicago's Southwest Side.

), Marquette Park (Chicago Lawn), and Brighton Park deliver care to over 20,000 patients each year from communities across Southwest Side. Family Christian Health Center – Family Christian Health Center provides health services to more than 22,000 underserved patients in Harvey, Illinois and Chicago's Southland communities.

and Southland communities. Friend Health – Friend Health provides primary healthcare services to the vulnerable and medically underserved populations in a manner that is accessible, affordable, comprehensive, and culturally appropriate.

Friend Health provides primary healthcare services to the vulnerable and medically underserved populations in a manner that is accessible, affordable, comprehensive, and culturally appropriate. Shawnee Health Service – Shawnee's mission is to improve the health and welfare of southern Illinois and southwest Indiana residents through the promotion, development and administration of quality, comprehensive health and social services, while efficiently utilizing limited resources. This includes assessing and serving the needs of the underserved/vulnerable populations and designing programs and services, which are culturally and linguistically appropriate.

and southwest residents through the promotion, development and administration of quality, comprehensive health and social services, while efficiently utilizing limited resources. This includes assessing and serving the needs of the underserved/vulnerable populations and designing programs and services, which are culturally and linguistically appropriate. Southern Illinois University (SIU) Center for Family Medicine – SIU Center for Family Medicine currently has 13 sites across central and southern Illinois working in partnership to meet the healthcare needs of its local communities.

"Esperanza is so grateful to Meridian for this generous gift," said Dan Fulwiler, President and CEO, Esperanza Health Centers. "We have provided testing and ongoing care to more than 1,750 COVID-19 patients, more than half of whom were uninsured. This gift will help to ensure continued care for all who need it, regardless of ability to pay."

"We are very pleased to accept Meridian's donation, which will assist us in our efforts to fight the COVID-19 virus," said Iris E. Wesley, Chief Executive Officer, SIU SOM Centers for Family Medicine. "SIU will use these needed funds to cover costs associated with our testing sites in Springfield, Quincy, Decatur and Carbondale, mainly to purchase personal protective equipment and other supplies."

"Friend Health is proud to meet the needs of our patients and communities on the South Side of Chicago during this pandemic by continuing to provide medical and behavioral health services both in person at our health centers and via telehealth platforms," said Verneda Bachus, Chief Executive Officer, Friend Health. "Additionally, we are laser focused in our efforts to ensure community access to COVID-19 testing at our health center sites as well as at remote testing sites that we've established in some of our most impacted communities. It is an honor and privilege to be of service during these challenging times."

"On behalf of Shawnee Health Services, we want to thank Meridian for their generous donation," said Patsy R. Jensen, Executive Director, Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation. "With this funding, we will be able to support the families and individuals who have lost so much as a result of this virus. We will fund our clinics' emergency service funds, which have been depleted due to our patients' increased needs for food, emergency housing, transportation, diapers, formula, and more."

About Meridian

Meridian in Illinois and WellCare of Illinois provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative (MeridianComplete) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) across the state. Meridian and WellCare are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/illinois.

SOURCE Meridian

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

