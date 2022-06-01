Meridian to Attend American Public Power Association's National Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is excited to announce their upcoming attendance and participation at American Public Power Association's National Conference later this month.

Meridian's CCO, Todd Lamoureaux shared "We are excited to join APPA's leadership and members at this year's annual conference. The conference enhances the depth and breadth of our industry vision, keeps us on the cutting edge of technology and trends, and affords us the opportunity to continue supporting operational excellence both internally and externally with our clients." Lamoureaux added "The APPA community's commitment to fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion is equally important to us."