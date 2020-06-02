Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Acquisition of the U.S. Business Chestnut Labs

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in Food Safety and Quality, announces today the acquisition of Chestnut Labs, a value-added food safety solutions provider, from Dairy Farmers of America.

Founded in 1996, Chestnut Labs, operates two laboratories strategically located in Springfield, Missouri and Ithaca, New York. Chestnut Labs offers consulting, microbiology and chemistry services. Its history to provide tailored value-added food safety solution and long-standing partnerships with customers makes them a market-leading provider.

This acquisition diversifies the service offering and expands Mérieux NutriSciences footprint in the US.

"We are very enthusiastic about having the talented team at Chestnut Labs join us and welcome them to Mérieux NutriSciences," said Philippe Sans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mérieux NutriSciences. "This acquisition consolidates Mérieux NutriSciences' position as a major player in food safety and strengthens our presence in the United States, a strategic market for us."

"Chestnut Labs' extensive dairy experience expands Mérieux NutriSciences' expertise in this area of testing while positioning Chestnut for long-term growth potential with one of the global leaders in testing and food safety solutions. With this acquisition, Dairy Farmers of America strengthens our partnership with Mérieux NutriSciences to leverage its network of laboratories and scientists across the United States," stated Marie Tanner, DFA Senior Vice President of Food Safety & Quality.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

A world player in food safety and quality for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences is present in 26 countries through more than 100 laboratories. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to food and more generally to the use of everyday consumer products. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/us

About Chestnut Labs:

Chestnut Labs is a Food Safety Solutions provider with locations in Springfield, MO, and Ithaca, N.Y. Chestnut provides clients with tailored, timely and accurate services and solutions for food companies dealing with a variety of safety and quality challenges, from spoilage organisms to pathogens and food chemistry.

