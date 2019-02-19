Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Partnership with SafeTraces to help Strengthen Quality in Produce

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months, SafeTraces and Mérieux NutriSciences have been collaborating on a partnership geared to bringing innovative, fully integrated solutions to the produce sector. Combining a DNA-based solution, saniDART™, and an innovative software to manage Environmental Monitoring Programs, EnviroMap®, the two companies will allow produce manufacturers to more easily manage their plant sanitation processes, decrease the risk of contamination and deliver their product more cost-effectively.

SafeTraces offers cutting edge, easy-to-use solutions that provide actionable results in minutes to make food production safer, more transparent, and less wasteful. The SafeTraces' saniDART™ solution uses a system of non-living, food-grade DNA-tagged particles that behave like pathogenic bacteria under the action of sanitizers. These particles become the basis for a 15-minute, on-site sanitation verification for food processing plants. Unlike other solutions, saniDART™ can be safely used on both food and non-food surfaces, giving processors the unique ability to take corrective action in real time.

"This partnership represents a joint commitment to food safety" says Tim Freier, Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Microbiology at Mérieux NutriSciences North America. "The unique combination of saniDART™ and EnviroMap®, is really going to add a powerful, innovative element to food safety & sanitizing programs in the produce environment."

"Integrated with an environmental monitoring system, the saniDART™ solution now supports scheduling, notifications, corrective actions and data analysis" says SafeTraces Founder and CEO, Anthony Zografos. "EnviroMap® offers the full functionality in a secure, cloud-based system - and it was seamlessly integrated with saniDART™ to provide incredible capability and a wealth of future options."

Mérieux NutriSciences' EnviroMap® platform is one of the company's digital solutions aimed at helping the food industry automate their environmental monitoring program. With the ability to remove the manual element from environmental sampling, manufacturers can focus on other areas of their production line or food safety plan.

"We are excited to be partnering with such an innovative player in the produce industry" says Agnès Houpiart-Dupré, Vice President of Digital Solutions for Mérieux NutriSciences. "They are doing great things for food safety and are committed to protecting public health. As partners with similar missions, we are happy to be working together with SafeTraces."

About Mérieux NutriSciences: Mérieux NutriSciences is dedicated to protecting consumers' health throughout the world, by offering customers a complete food safety and quality program from testing and consulting services to labeling and environmental monitoring. Present in 22 countries, Mérieux NutriSciences employs 7,000 people worldwide working in just under 100 laboratories. With a primary focus on food safety and quality, the company delivers services in various business sectors. Visit merieuxnutrisciences.com for more information.

About SafeTraces: SafeTraces is committed to protecting food producers, processors and consumers from contamination, adulteration, and misuse. Founded in 2015, SafeTraces offers the first on-food source assurance solutions that are applied directly to food during processing, providing full transparency into the safety and provenance of dry and liquid products. Able to trace the food and not the packaging, SafeTraces' DNA-based solutions represent the only link between existing supply chain technologies and the physical product. Learn more at safetraces.com.

SOURCE Mérieux NutriSciences