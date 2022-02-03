Mérieux NutriSciences Launches New North American Website.

Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in Food Safety, launches North American website www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/NA Tweet this

The new website now represents the entire North American region, including the USA, Canada, and Mexico while supporting three languages, English, French, and Spanish. It features a resource center, blog, event schedule, new easy-to-use navigation, and a mobile-friendly environment.

"This new website is here to serve you, our customers by providing practical solutions ," said Sebastien Moulard, North American President. "The site is educational and full of extras we think the food industry will enjoy and that reflects our philosophy."

Mérieux NutriSciences has invited visitors to explore the new North American website at www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/NA.

Press Contacts:

Mérieux NutriSciences

Crista Righi

[email protected]

+1 312 938 5151

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

A world player in food safety, quality, and sustainability for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences is present in 27 countries through more than 100 laboratories. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industry. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/na

SOURCE Merieux NutriSciences