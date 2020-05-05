Meriplex Acquires Dallas-Based Telecommunications Provider

HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex Communications, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider specializing in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services, announces its acquisition of Dallas-based telecommunications company, Vergent Communications on May 1, 2020.

Vergent Communications, originally founded in 1992 as Fluent Systems, a top-ten provider of system integration services, expanded their portfolio into delivering ISP services as the Internet continued to expand in the late 1990's. In 2004, Fluent Systems spun off their telecommunications division to become Vergent Communications. Vergent offers leading voice and data communications to businesses across the United States.

"Vergent Communications provides Meriplex with an immediate and meaningful footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area," says David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "We look forward to continuing Vergent's successful approach to providing personalized customer service while adding tremendous value via advanced cybersecurity integrations and securely managed IT solutions."

Will Gibson, former CEO of Vergent Communications, commented, "This acquisition provides an opportunity for Vergent Communications customers to benefit from more comprehensive and robust solutions from the Meriplex portfolio with the ability to gain access into more resources from a larger organization."

With this acquisition, Meriplex advances their long-term strategy of expanding into different regions to capitalize on growth in the market and exposure to top talent. Meriplex continues to be recognized as an industry leader, providing secure, customer-centric solutions to enable swift adoption of transformative technologies that businesses require today.

About Meriplex

Meriplex is a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider specializing in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the enterprise market. Using a collaborative approach, we provide pioneering, secure and reliable solutions customized to advance business growth. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Vergent Communications

Vergent Communications is a Dallas-based next-generation Telecommunications and Managed Cloud Solutions Provider. We deliver affordable high-speed VoIP phone service, Private IP WAN, Hosted PBX Phone Systems, Cloud and Internet services to businesses in every location in the continental United States.

