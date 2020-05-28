Meristem and AgPlanIt Announce Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com ) and AgPlanIt (www.agplanit.net/meristem-main) today announced a new strategic supply agreement to serve American farmers. The Meristem Crop Performance product line will now become a key component of AgPlanIt's offering of crop inputs and grower solutions.

"Ty Fickenscher and Kylen Hunt have a track record of helping growers become more profitable," says Mitch Eviston, Meristem managing director, in announcing the agreement. With their background in precision agriculture and dedication to helping farmers improve their ROI, Eviston says working with the AgPlanIt founders makes perfect sense.

"AgPlanIt has one core objective," explains Ty Fickenscher, co-founder from Axtell, Neb. "We want to equip producers with efficiency improvements and products that increase profits." Fickenscher has a proven history of bringing ROI solutions to Nebraska farmers with agronomic and precision ag services. He and co-founder Kylen Hunt, Elkhorn, Neb., say the agreement with Meristem is a great fit for AgPlanIt.

"The Meristem team is working hard to help farmers cut costs and improve yields and we are proud to be able to work with them," says Hunt. He says AgPlanIt is out to boost the ability of American farmers to compete successfully in a global market, a mission that fits well with Meristem's vision of "Driving Farm Business Success."

AgPlanIt will now offer Meristem's initial product portfolio, including seed treatments under the brand RACEREADY™, REVLINE™ plant growth regulators, TRUTRACK™ drift control, AQUADRAFT™ water conditioners and surfactants and HOMESTRETCH™ nitrogen stabilizers, micronutrients, and foliar nutritionals. BLUE DEF™ diesel exhaust fluid rounds out the current offering.

Both Fickenscher and Hunt say they are looking forward to connecting with farmers all across The Plains with this message and the benefits these products will bring.

"If only 80 percent of your input costs are enhancing your ROI, that means you aren't making the most of the other 20 percent," explains Hunt. "Farmers need a higher ROI for every input dollar if they are to compete globally."

"We've set up Meristem to be the lean provider of high-quality crop input additives to help these global players cut costs and increase yields," says Meristem's Eviston. "Now, with AgPlanIt's help, we'll be able to connect with more of the farmers who can benefit."

Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( http://www.meristemag.com ) is a joint venture between Old World Specialty Products and a group of talented agriculturalists with extraordinary backgrounds in agronomy and global agribusiness. Meristem works with farm businesses to drive out cost of production, increase productivity, diversify income, and increase access to new technologies. Meristem is keenly focused on providing products that can save farmers up to 30% compared to traditional market prices.

AgPlanIt, LLC (www.agplanit.net/meristem-main) is an agronomic consulting and farm supply business assembled to bring outstanding insight, service and quality products to farm businesses seeking to enhancing yield while lowering input costs. Based in Axtell, Neb., the business offers crop consulting, crop inputs and other services to farm businesses.

Contact: K. Elliott Nowels Phone: 833-637-4783 ext. 703

SOURCE Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC

